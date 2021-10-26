Lauren Zima and Chris Harrison Met Because of 'The Bachelor,' But Not in the Way We Expected

Contrary to what many people may think, Lauren Zima was never actually on The Bachelor (or any of the related franchise shows, for that matter). As it turns out, Lauren is a professional journalist whose ambition helped her rise up quickly in her career. Lauren’s best known for hosting Roses and Rosé , Entertainment Tonight’s Bachelor recap show.

Even though Lauren wasn’t on The Bachelor, she and Chris still met through the franchise. Chris was a frequent guest on Roses and Rosé, and slowly but surely, their banter went from on-screen to off-screen, to romance.

In an episode of Viall Files, Lauren explained, “He gave me a different vibe. He somehow brought up being single. And then I said, 'I'm single now.’” Then, like many of the other members of Bachelor Nation, Lauren slid into Chris’s DMs… and the rest is history.