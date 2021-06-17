Chris Harrison on Exiting 'The Bachelor': "I'm Excited to Start a New Chapter"

Although Bachelor Nation fans knew it was just a matter of time, the inevitable happened on June 8, 2021: Chris Harrison was officially let go from his hosting duties. Chris's controversial defense of Rachael Kirkconnell's past, racist behavior — which included her attending an "Old South" antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018 — sparked intense backlash in February.

Since his leave of absence has now been made permanent, folks have wondered: What will Chris do next?