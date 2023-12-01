Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor 'Golden Bachelor' Stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Are Still Going Strong Following the season finale of 'The Golden Bachelor,' Gerry and Theresa's relationship is thriving, and they have imminent plans for their wedding! By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 1 2023, Published 10:52 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Golden Bachelor. After a whirlwind of heart-fluttering moments, Gerry Turner has found the second love of his life. The Season 1 finale of The Golden Bachelor leaves jaws on the floor as the 70-something widower gives frontrunner Leslie Fhima the boot and pops the question to Theresa Nist. Now, that's what we call a plot twist!

Now that their love story is out there in the world, the burning question is: Are Gerry and Theresa still together? Or did the reality TV curse strike again? Keep scrolling for all the known details about their relationship.

So, are 'Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry and Theresa still together?

While most Bachelor couples call it quits before the grand finale airs, Gerry and Theresa are rewriting the script. The happy couple is still going strong, and the only thing missing is a breakup scene — because it's nowhere in sight!

During the live finale, host Jesse Palmer surprises the pair with a trip to Italy. Gerry cheekily suggests using the trip as a honeymoon after he and Theresa get married, which they want to do ASAP. "We're going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don't have a lot of time to waste," Gerry explains to the audience. "So yeah, as quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we're getting married."

Now, hold the confetti because Jesse isn't done yet. He drops the ultimate bombshell — our Golden Bachelor duo isn't just dreaming about wedding bells; they've set a date, and fans are invited to the bash of the century! Mark your calendars for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, as Gerry and Theresa exchange "I dos" during The Golden Wedding, a live special on ABC that's bound to be more emotional than your favorite rom-com!

"After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will walk down the aisle to begin their next chapter; happily ever after," the sweet wedding invitation reads.

Gerry and Theresa plan on moving to South Carolina.

After getting engaged during the Golden Bachelor finale, Gerry and Theresa spoke with People and shared quite an unexpected twist — they're ditching their hometowns and starting their life together in Charleston, S.C.

"One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living," Gerry told the outlet. "For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I've talked about moving to South Carolina, and it's an idea I've toyed with. And then, in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she's saying, 'Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.'"