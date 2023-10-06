Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Theresa Is an Early 'Golden Bachelor' Frontrunner — How Far Does She Get on the Show? 'The Golden Bachelor' contestant Theresa Nist is an early frontrunner, and viewers will be thrilled to know she gets pretty far on the show. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 5 2023, Published 9:01 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The Gist: Theresa Nist is one of the women vying for Gerry Turner's heart on The Golden Bachelor.

She gets the first one-on-one date with the 72-year-old leading man.

Theresa is an early fan favorite, and lucky for viewers, she gets pretty far on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. The first night came and went, but don't fret: The Golden Bachelor is just getting started! Episode 2 begins with Gerry choosing Theresa Nist to accompany him on the first one-on-one date of the season, where they open up about their past loves and get to know each other over a milkshake and fries.

The two have a lot in common, and it's evident to viewers that they really like each other. With that said, how far does Theresa get on The Golden Bachelor? Read on to find out! Plus, stick around to learn more about her.

Article continues below advertisement

How far does Theresa get on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

If you're rooting for Theresa, you're in luck because reality TV guru Reality Steve reported that she made it to the final rose ceremony of The Golden Bachelor. It's currently unclear if Theresa won the season, but obviously, there's a 50/50 chance she received Gerry's coveted final rose and won the season. I may be biased, but as a fellow Jersey girl, I would love to see Gerry and Theresa end up together!

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

For now, let's take the time to learn more about Theresa and her love life. During her and Gerry's cute dinner date, Theresa revealed that she was married to her husband Billy for 42 years. They were high school sweethearts, having met and started dating when Theresa was 14 and Billy was 16.

After four years of dating, Billy was drafted into the Vietnam War. As a result, he and Theresa took their relationship to the next level and tied the knot on short notice. They eventually welcomed two kids together, Tommy and Jen.

Article continues below advertisement

Everything was great for a while, but sadly, Billy's kidneys started failing. He always had hope for a transplant, but one day, things took a turn for the worse. Theresa rushed home from work and "watched him take his last breath." Theresa told Gerry that it's been almost nine years since Billy passed.

Source: ABC