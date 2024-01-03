Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Gerry and Theresa's Officiant for Their 'Golden Bachelor' Wedding Is Someone From the Show Fans of 'The Golden Bachelor' figured out who the wedding officiant is for Gerry and Theresa's live wedding ahead of the televised special. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 3 2024, Published 12:09 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The Gist: The Golden Bachelor's first season features a live televised wedding.

Gerry Turner got engaged during his Golden Bachelor finale.

Fans are curious about the wedding guest list and who is officiating the event.

No one expected The Golden Bachelor to take the world by storm, but here we are, with tons of fans eagerly anticipating the live televised wedding of the first lead in The Bachelor spinoff, Gerry Turner, and his final rose recipient, Theresa Nist. Their wedding, slated for Jan. 4, was teased shortly after their engagement went public.

Now, everyone wants the tea on what The Golden Bachelor wedding entails. This includes who the heck plans to officiate Gerry and Theresa's wedding. Before now, not many Bachelor franchise weddings were televised in recent years. So to not only get a televised Golden Bachelor wedding, but a live one, is every fans' dream come true.

Who is the officiant on 'The Golden Bachelor' wedding special?

If Bachelor Nation leads and contestants are tight-lipped about the details of any given season, then the cast of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor are basically Fort Knox. Because both Gerry and Theresa haven't given away much in terms of actual wedding details. Luckily, they aren't the only ones from The Golden Bachelor that have something to do with the wedding.

Some fans speculated that the officiant for the first Golden Bachelor wedding is none other than a fellow contestant, Susan Noles. She makes a living as an officiant, so it would make total sense. And after she teased it in a Facebook comment on her personal profile, ABC confirmed to Glamour that Susan is officiating The Golden Bachelor wedding.

Are any of 'The Golden Bachelor' contestants in Theresa's wedding party?

Like we said, Gerry and Theresa are keeping much of the details of their wedding, including what Theresa's wedding dress looks like, under wraps. But Gerry did give Parade an answer when he and Theresa were asked if any of the other Golden Bachelor ladies would be part of the wedding party (as odd as that might feel, given that they're all technically Gerry's exes).

Gerry explained to the outlet, "We're sort of reserving those important spots for family." And as far as who from The Golden Bachelor will attend the wedding as a guest and nothing more, that's a little less clear. Theresa told Parade she wanted "every single" contestant at the wedding, but apparently, that wasn't up to the bride and groom.

