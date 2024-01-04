Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Your Ultimate Guide to Streaming the 'Golden Bachelor' Wedding on Hulu Let the wedding bells ring! The most anticipated wedding of the year, the 'Golden Bachelor' wedding, will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 4 2024, Updated 10:57 a.m. ET Source: ABC

It's time to celebrate this fairy tale ending! One of the most talked about shows of 2023 is returning to the small screen with a conclusion of utmost enchantment: The Golden Bachelor Wedding. After a whirlwind of unexpected surprises and emotional moments, the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor reaches its pinnacle as Gerry Turner seals the deal with his second love, Theresa Nist.

The two-hour special, titled "The Golden Wedding," is scheduled to grace your screens on ABC — but if life's hectic pace prevents you from settling in front of the TV, Hulu has got you covered! On that note, read on to find out when the Golden Bachelor wedding will be available on the streaming platform.

Source: ABC 'The Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married!

When is the 'Golden Bachelor' wedding streaming on Hulu?

According to Hulu, the most awaited wedding of the year, "The Golden Wedding," will be available to stream the next day. Therefore, with the special airing live on Thursday, January 4, Bachelor fanatics can head over to the streamer on Friday, January 5, to witness Gerry taking his place at the altar to say "I do" to Theresa.

While Hulu doesn't specify the exact time the special will become available, we recommend checking first thing in the morning. And if you don't spot it immediately, there's no need to panic — Hulu enjoys building suspense by taking its time to upload episodes of The Bachelor and Bachelorette. Stay calm, relax, and let the streaming saga unfold!

Source: ABC

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there's an option to stream "The Golden Wedding" live on Hulu + Live TV! Available for $76.99 a month, this service grants access to on-demand ad-supported content, live streams from favorite sports, entertainment, and news channels, and additional content from Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Who's attending Gerry and Theresa's extravagant "Golden Wedding"?

Ahead of the big day, Gerry and Theresa had a lovely chat with Entertainment Weekly and shared insights into their guest list. While they expect "millions" to watch the wedding from home, the soon-to-be-married couple expects a more intimate gathering of 100 to 150 guests attending the ceremony in person.

Theresa told the outlet that she and Gerry invited the entire cast of The Golden Bachelor, adding, "We want all of the women from The Golden Bachelor to be there. We don't know who's going to be able to make it."

Source: ABC 'Golden Bachelor' contestant Susan Noles is officiating Gerry and Theresa's wedding!

One golden-aged queen who will definitely be in attendance is Susan Noles! On Tuesday, January 2, the fan-favorite cast member announced she's officiating the ceremony: "I'm just beyond excited," she wrote on Instagram. Theresa commented on the post, writing, "We couldn't be more thrilled to have you officiate for us, Susan!!! Love you so much for being the wonderful woman you are and for doing this for us!!! We cannot wait!!!"

Another confirmed guest is Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima. She took to Instagram on January 3 to share the news of her attendance, expressing her enthusiasm after recovering from surgery.

"I'm definitely on the mend. I'm feeling so much better, that now I get to go to the wedding," she explained in a short video shared to her Instagram Story. "I can't wait to support Gerry and Theresa on their beautiful day! I know it's going to be really, really amazing."

