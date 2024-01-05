Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor 'The Golden Bachelor' Wedding Probably Cost Less Than You Might Have Thought 'The Golden Bachelor' wedding gave Gerry and Theresa their happy ever after, but many want to know how much the festivities cost for ABC. By Joseph Allen Jan. 5 2024, Published 9:36 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The last few months of 2023 were dominated in part by The Golden Bachelor, which followed Gerry Turner's attempts to find love again after decades of marital bliss with his first wife. By the end of the series, Gerry had landed on Theresa Nist as the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, ABC has put its money where Gerry's mouth is, holding a wedding ceremony for Gerry and Theresa that was also broadcast for viewers at home. After fans watched Gerry and Theresa get married, many of them wanted to know more about how much the ceremony actually cost.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

How much did 'The Golden Bachelor' wedding cost?

Gerry and Theresa tied the knot at La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, Calif. If you've ever watched a second of The Bachelorette (and if you're reading this article, the odds of that are pretty good), then you might recognize La Quinta as the setting for all of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams's season of the show. It's a familiar spot for both Bachelor viewers and the show's producer, but that doesn't mean it's quite as pricy as you might think.

The average cost to hold a wedding at the venue is reportedly between $25,000 and $33,000, depending on the number of guests, when the wedding is taking place, and other related logistics. The venue also charges roughly $3,000 to host a reception, and the ceremony itself can range from $5,000 during peak season down to $3,500 during off months.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, the cost estimate doesn't include other considerations like the cost of the wardrobe and all the decorations and other variables that can drive the overall cost up. It seems safe to say, though, that Gerry and Theresa's total wedding cost was likely under $100,000, which, given that it was broadcast on TV, seems pretty reasonable. The total cost will never be officially revealed, of course, but I'm sure Gerry and Theresa were happy to have ABC footing the bill.

Article continues below advertisement

Gerry and Theresa exchanged moving vows during the ceremony.

The Golden Bachelor went off without any major hitches, and featured Gerry and Theresa exchanging pretty moving vows with one another. “We have that same, deep love of family. We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with,” Theresa said in hers.

“I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy and to stick with you throughout it all — but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth … I love you with all of my heart and I cannot wait to be your wife," she continued.