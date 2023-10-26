Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Given the Success of 'The Golden Bachelor', Will There Be a 'Golden Bachelorette'? Following the ratings win of 'The Golden Bachelor', fans are campaigning for 'The Golden Bachelorette' to happen — and so is host Jesse Palmer. By Melissa Willets Oct. 26 2023, Published 10:38 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The Gist: The Golden Bachelor has been a runaway success with viewers.

Fans want to see The Golden Bachelorette happen.

The show's host thinks the idea is, well, golden.

Article continues below advertisement

ABC's The Bachelor has been around since 2002. The show has mainly focused on young singles finding love — until The Golden Bachelor premiered in September 2023.

While the concept, which follows 72-year-old Gerry Turner's quest to couple up with the woman of his dreams, may have had its naysayers, the reality is that The Golden Bachelor drew in records viewers. So, given this season's success, is a Golden Bachelorette in the works? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

So, will there be a 'Golden Bachelorette'? Fans and Jesse Palmer have already decided how they feel about the idea.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Golden Bachelor pulled in big numbers when the season premiered in September 2023. The premiere attracted 9 million eyeballs, a quadrupled ratings among the coveted 18-49 age bracket.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

While we still have several episodes to go before the finale of this season, with the final rose being handed out sometime in November, fans of the series are already wondering if we're going to get to see a Golden Bachelorette.

Of course, if the show were to follow the format of The Bachelorette that came before it, we would likely see a woman who did not win Gerry's heart become the lead of the next season.

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out that viewers are already campaigning for The Golden Bachelorette to happen, and host Jesse Palmer is also of the mind that this spinoff has to happen. He talked to E! News about the prospect, and said, "I really hope that's the case." Jesse also shared that "As the show goes on, you learn more about these women, what they've been through. I think there's going to be a swell in support of there being a Golden Bachelorette. That's my personal opinion."

so glad to see Kathy go but man was i hoping April would get another week. would make an excellent golden bachelorette if that’s the decision the franchise decides to go with #GoldenBachelor — Seth Greenberg’s Burner (@BetterThanBilas) October 25, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

"I can't speak on behalf of executives or anybody else, obviously," Jesse acknowledged, but added, "I'm sure everyone's waiting to see how this one goes first. But I know there are thousands of women across America deserving of that."

Across social media, names of contestants from Season 1 of the new iteration of the franchise are already being bantered about as potential stars for a debut season of The Golden Bachelorette. From Joan Vassos to April Kirkwood, the ladies from Gerry's season have fans in their corners. But what the network will decide is still anyone's guess.

Article continues below advertisement

When would 'The Golden Bachelorette' come out if it were to happen?

If The Golden Bachelorette were to be a thing (fingers crossed!), we could see a love match happen sooner than you'd think! Consider that a typical season of The Bachelorette films over the course of just six to nine weeks.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

If a Golden Bachelorette were to learn she got her own season on The Women Tell All special as per previous seasons, she could begin filming her own quest for love several weeks from now. That means that by early 2024, perhaps viewers would get to watch the first ever Golden Bachelorette.