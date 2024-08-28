Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette You Won't Believe It: Joan Vassos Ends up With [SPOILER] on 'The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos finds what she's looking for on 'The Golden Bachelorette.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 28 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR potential spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette. We're less than a month away from the series premiere of The Golden Bachelorette, and we couldn't be more excited to see leading lady Joan Vassos find love again! She'll have a great selection of eligible single seniors to choose from, but who will capture her heart?

While the official reveal is still a bit further off, we've got the inside scoop on who Joan ends up with at the end of her journey! So, if you're eager to find out who the 61-year-old private school administrator picks, keep scrolling for the answer.



Who does Joan end up with on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

On Aug. 27, 2024, spoiler king Reality Steve revealed that Joan Vassos ends up with Guy Gansert, a 66-year-old ER doctor from Reno, Nev. According to his official ABC bio, Guy has devoted almost "40 years to helping others as a doctor," but now, he's ready to put himself out there and find a special someone to spend his golden years with.

"Guy is charismatic, confident, and romantic, and is looking for a woman who is intelligent and funny," Guy's bio reads. "He loves spending time with his four kids and grandchild and wants to prove to the world that older men still have a zest for life."

Guy Gansert from Season 1 of 'The Golden Bachelorette.'

Reality Steve also disclosed that Joan's final four men are Guy Gansert (obviously), Jordan Heller, Pascal Ibgui, and Chock Chapple. After the hometown dates, Joan says goodbye to Jordan, leaving Chock, Guy, and Pascal as her final three for Fantasy Suite week.

Following the overnight dates, Joan parts ways with Chock, narrowing her choices to Guy and Pascal. However, Reality Steve dropped a bombshell: Pascal decided to self-eliminate because he wasn't in love with Joan. This leaves Guy as the last man standing at the end of Joan’s journey.

Well, we can only hope that Joan shared Pascal's feelings and that his departure didn't ruin her experience. If she's still with Guy, it's safe to assume the mom of four always intended to choose him at the end of her season. We don't know about you, but we commend Pascal for bowing out rather than risking an unhappy relationship or engagement with someone he doesn't see a future with. After all, the last thing the Bachelor franchise needs is another high-profile breakup!

It’s unclear whether Joan and Guy are engaged.

At the time of writing, it's unknown if Joan and Guy get engaged at the end of The Golden Bachelorette. However, based on Joan's interview with CNN, it seems they might be taking things slow for now.



In May 2024, Joan shared with CNN that she's not in a rush to get married. "If it ends up in engagement, I'm open to that. I do believe this process works. I've seen it work for so many couples on The Bachelor, so I believe in the process," she explained. "If it ends up in engagement, that's great. If it ends up in, 'You and I are going to get to know each other better in the outside world,' that's perfect also."