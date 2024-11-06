Where Does Joan Stand With Her Final Guy After 'The Golden Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Warning: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette. These days, it's hard to stay away from spoilers when it comes to shows in The Bachelor franchise, and that includes The Golden Bachelorette. So for those who have been able to sneak a few peeks about how things end, they know that, according to spoilers, Joan Vassos ends up with... drum roll please... Chock Chapple.

So, are Joan and Chock still together after The Golden Bachelorette? Previous spoilers indicated that Guy Gansert was the lucky fella to walk away with Joan's final rose. However, updated spoilers say that Chock, who Joan developed a connection with early on, is the actual winner of the season. And, of course, the winner of Joan's heart.

Source: ABC

Are Joan and Chock still together after 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

According to Reality Steve, who is known for being the go-to source for all things Bachelor-related when it comes to spoilers, Joan and Chock end the season together. He has not indicated if they got engaged during the filming of the finale. However, if his spoilers are right with this one, Joan and Chock end up together.

Both Joan and Chock have been careful not to reveal too many details about their relationship on social media ahead of The Golden Bachelorette finale, however. If they are together, it doesn't look like they're living together, judging by the interior home shots on their respective Instagram accounts. Then again, you could just chalk that up (no pun intended) to clever posting to not give away any details of their relationship.

One thing that's for sure is that Joan and Chock formed a legitimate bond on The Golden Bachelorette. She eagerly welcomed him back when he had to leave after his mom passed away, and as viewers have seen, he made it to the Fantasy Suite dates. If the spoilers are right, Chock makes it even further than that. But for now, their relationship status IRL is a little unclear.

Are Joan and Pascal still friends?

Even though Pascal Ibgui leaves The Golden Bachelorette during Fantasy Suite week, he and Joan agree that they want to remain friends. Perhaps that's why Pascal dressed up like Joan for Halloween and posted about it on Instagram? He later apologized for the costume on Instagram and he thanked Joan for the experience on the show.

Source: ABC