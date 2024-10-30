Home > Television > Reality TV Is Pascal Ibgui the Next Golden Bachelor? Fans Speculate After Halloween Post "It takes a real man with confidence to be able to dress as a woman for Halloween." By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 30 2024, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@pascalibgui

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette Season 1. As Joan Vassos approaches the final stretch of her journey as the lead of The Golden Bachelorette, fans’ attention starts to shift to the next season of The Golden Bachelor. Namely, fans wonder who the next Golden Bachelor will be. Now, fans know it may still be a while before ABC officially answers this question. Part of the fun of watching the entire Bachelor franchise, however, is speculating what happens next.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans assume that Chock Chapple, Guy Gansert, and Pascal Igbui are all top contenders as the lead for the next season of The Golden Bachelor. Pascal, however just jumped to the top of the list for many after something he posted on Instagram felt like a subtle hint at his future with the franchise. So, is Pascal Igbui the next Golden Bachelor? Keep reading as we explore the possibility.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Pascal Ibgui the next Golden Bachelor? Fans are convinced his costume is a hint.

Pascal has sparked major speculation about becoming the next Golden Bachelor after his recent Halloween post on Instagram. Dressed from head to toe in the color gold, fans can’t help but wonder if this is a subtle hint that he will be the lead of the next season of The Golden Bachelor.

For Halloween, Pascal opted to channel his best impression of Joan. He wore a stunning thin-strapped golden dress. He completed the look with a long curly blond wig and strappy golden heels. It was the golden rose gripped in his hand that really had everyone convinced the post was actually a clue.

Article continues below advertisement

His Instagram followers had TONS to say about his Halloween costume of choice. Some didn’t like the possibility that he was making fun of Joan. Some were in awe of his confidence to rock that type of Halloween costume. Many, however, just thought it was a nod to his future on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

One fan penned in a comment on the post: “I am dying! This is too good! You’re so golden!” In the comments of many of his other posts, fans have tried asking Pascal if he was going to be the next Golden Bachelor. Understandably, he has not responded to any of these comments.

ABC has yet to confirm the next Golden Bachelor. Fans would love to see Pascal take the spot.

Although Pascal’s Halloween costume has fans buzzing, ABC has yet to confirm who the next Golden Bachelor will be. Traditionally, the announcement is made during the After the Final Rose episode, likely airing in mid-November. So, fans still have a few more weeks to find out if Pascal has snagged the lead.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Pascal has proven himself as a memorable and charismatic contestant, it’s no surprise fans are vocal about wanting him to take on the role. His kind-hearted nature, humor, and openness with Joan have definitely made him a fan favorite.