Home > The Golden Bachelorette Pascal's French Accent Leads to Playful Banter on 'The Golden Bachelorette' (SPOILERS) "I think the first you need is you need to be from Chicago with a fake French accent!" By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 18 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Golden Bachelorette. With fall just around the corner, it's time for TV to make its long-awaited return! ABC is kicking off the new season by introducing Bachelor Nation to the newest installment in the franchise: The Golden Bachelorette.

Article continues below advertisement

In this spinoff of The Bachelorette, 61-year-old private school administrator Joan Vassos takes center stage as she searches for the second love of her life. Among her cast of charming suitors is Pascal Ibgui, a salon owner from Illinois who hails from France. The other contestants jokingly tease that he's actually putting on the accent to impress Joan — could that really be true?

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

'The Golden Bachelorette': So, is Pascal accent ceal?

Despite the playful jokes during the premiere, Pascal's accent is authentic! In the episode, he shares that he was born in Paris, France, and moved to the United States, specifically Chicago, when he was around 22 years old.

Pascal just so happens to be the first contestant to meet Joan, and she almost immediately compliments his "beautiful accent." As he enters the mansion, she notes how charming he is and expresses her fondness for his "sexy accent." With that in mind, it's quite clear that he's already captured her attention!

Article continues below advertisement

Later, when Joan mingles with the guys inside, Pascal is the first to pull her aside for a chat. As they walk away, the other guys joke that "the French don't mess around ... especially the Chicago French!"

Article continues below advertisement

After their chat, Pascal rejoins the group and shares that Joan is "very easy to talk to." He mentions that there's no need to overthink their conversations, prompting Michael to suggest they all need to "pour on the charm."

Charles K. then quips, "I think the first you need is you need to be from Chicago with a fake French accent." The room erupts in laughter, and Pascal responds playfully, "Do you know how long I've been working on that accent?! I go back to France every year, at least twice a year, to keep that accent going!"

Article continues below advertisement

Pascal's roots make him a natural romantic.

Since he hails from Paris, aka the "City of Love," Pascal embodies romance. According to his ABC bio, he's ready to find his soulmate and eager to find his soulmate and say, “Eiffel in love!

Article continues below advertisement

"Pascal is French, so being romantic is in his blood, and he's hoping to meet a woman who is passionate, full of life, and intelligent," his official bio states. "Pascal is ready to start the next chapter, and now, he just needs to find the right woman to stand by his side."