Age Is Just a Number! The 'Golden Bachelorette' Contestants Prove Love Is Forever The contestants of ABC's 'The Golden Bachelorette' range in age from 57 to 69. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 14 2024, 11:50 a.m. ET

After her journey on The Golden Bachelor was cut short, Joan Vassos is diving back into the dating scene as the very first Golden Bachelorette. And don't fret, Bachelor Nation — Joan has a fantastic group of eligible single seniors to choose from!

The 24 charming men vying for Joan's heart range in age from 57 to 69. Keep scrolling to get the scoop on all the Golden Bachelorette contestants and their ages!

Bill, 68

Bill is a 68-year-old retired videographer from Portland, Ore. According to his official ABC bio, he has two daughters and is a self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic" who's looking for that special someone to share his golden years with.

Bob, 66

Bob is a 66-year-old chiropractor and avid surfer from Marina Del Ray, Calif. After going through a divorce, he is more than ready to open his heart again and find the second love of his life — is it Joan? Only time will tell!

Charles K., 62

Charles K. is a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. This fashion-forward dad of five is here to find love with Joan and prove that men over 60 still have plenty of "game, charm, and swag!"

Charles L., 66

Charles L. is a retired financial analyst and father of two from Philadelphia. He left rural China with just $20 to live the American dream, and now, he's ready to invest in love and hopes Joan will be his ultimate jackpot!

Chock, 60

Chock is a 60-year-old insurance executive from Wichita, Kan. He's already hit a home run with his kids, his lovable black Lab Super Tubbs, and a fulfilling career. Now, he's ready to find his perfect match to share the next chapter of his life!

Christopher, 64

Christopher is a 64-year-old contractor from West Babylon, N.Y. While he's a proud father and grandfather, Christopher is now searching for a genuine connection — and someone special he can whip up delicious healthy meals for!

Dan, 64

Dan is a 64-year-old private investor from Naples, Fla. He loves life's simple joys and is ready to meet a wonderful woman to share his days with — and to connect with his two daughters and sister.

David, 68

David is a 68-year-old rancher from Austin, Texas. After hitting pause on dating for 16 years to focus on his kids, David is ready to find the love of his life and "ride off into the sunset together." Wow, what a sweetheart!

Gary, 65

Gary is a 65-year-old retired finance executive (and the godson of the iconic Tina Turner) from Palm Desert, Calif. According to his ABC bio, this father of two admits his dating life has been a bit of a ghost town, but he's absolutely pumped to finally meet his soulmate.

Gil, 60

Gil is a 60-year-old educator and father of two from Mission Viejo, Calif. With retirement on the horizon, Gil dreams of sandy beaches in Hawaii and finding the perfect partner to share those sun-soaked days and sunsets with!

Gregg, 64

Gregg is a 64-year-old retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla. He enjoys spending time with his three daughters and his dog, FlipFlop. Hopefully, Joan is ready for a lovely dose of family fun and furry cuddles!

Guy, 66

Guy is a 66-year-old ER doctor from Reno, Nev. As a father of four and grandpa of one, Guy is a firm believer in chivalry and is eager to make the leading lady feel like the most special woman in the world!

Jack, 68

Jack is a 68-year-old caterer from Chicago. After a solo adventure in Italy, this father and grandfather discovered he's ready for a life partner. Could Joan be the one to share in his next chapter? Only time will reveal the answer.

Jonathan, 61

Jonathan is a 61-year-old shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa. Although his two kids and three pets are his No. 1 priority, Jonathan is finally ready to carve out some time for himself — and his love life!

Jordan, 61

Jordan is a 61-year-old sales manager and father of three daughters from Chicago. With his warm and funny personality, Jordan hopes his future wife is up for some silliness and fun!

Keith, 62

Keith is a 62-year-old sales director and girl dad from San Jose, Calif. He spent most of his adult life focused on raising his daughters, but now, as he approaches the empty-nester chapter, Keith is ready to shift gears and make finding love his top priority.

Ken, 60

Ken is a 60-year-old property management treasurer and proud father from Peabody, Mass. He's always on the move and is looking for a partner who can match his active lifestyle and join him for some fun tennis matches and bike rides!

Kim, 69

Kim is a 69-year-old retired Navy captain from Seattle. This proud father and grandfather loves spending time on his boat and dreams of taking Joan for a ride on the water.

Mark, 57

Mark is a 57-year-old army veteran from Leesville, La. So, you might recognize him from Season 28 of The Bachelor — he's Kelsey Anderson's dad and soon-to-be Joey Graziadei's father-in-law!

Michael, 65

Michael is a 65-year-old retired banking CEO and dad of two sons from Denver, N.C. When he's off the clock, Michael loves diving into a good book, catching a movie, and wandering through Chicago's botanical gardens.

Pablo, 63

Pablo is a 63-year-old retired UN agency director and EMT volunteer from Cambridge, Md. He treasures moments with his kids and grandkids, but Pablo is eagerly looking forward to meeting Joan and, fingers crossed, proposing by the end of the season!

Pascal, 69

Pascal is a 69-year-old French salon owner from Chicago. Like the others, he's a devoted father and grandfather who cherishes his family. Now, he's excited to begin a new chapter and just needs to find the perfect woman to share it with!

RJ, 66

RJ is a 66-year-old financial advisor from Irvine, Calif. He may be in his golden years, but according to his ABC bio, RJ says, "Us old guys are still vibrant and suitable for love!"

Thomas, 62

