Does Joan Vassos's 'Golden Bachelorette' Journey End in an Engagement? Fans Are Rooting for Her Joan Vassos was married for more than 30 years. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 14 2024, 11:09 a.m. ET

Spoiler warning: This article contails potential spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette. When Joan Vassos was named as the first ever Golden Bachelorette, the fandom was ready to watch her get another chance at finding love in The Bachelor franchise. She made it to Week 3 on Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor, but she had to leave early because her daughter who had recently given birth needed her at home. For some, she was a natural pick to be given the chance to lead her own season of the spinoff. But does Joan Vassos get engaged on The Golden Bachelorette?

Like The Bachelor and all of the spinoffs that came after it, the goal behind The Golden Bachelorette is for the lead to pick one person to eventually get engaged to at the end. In that regard, Joan and all of her suitors signed up for the same thing. And after a marriage that lasted more than 30 years, you can't say Joan isn't ready for the commitment.



Does Joan Vassos get engaged on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Unlike other seasons of a Bachelor Nation show, there aren't many concrete spoilers out there for the end of Joan's season of The Golden Bachelorette. But that doesn't mean there aren't some clues about whether or not she gets engaged or remains engaged at the end. Since Joan's final four men were revealed ahead of the series premiere, there are some details floating around about them. And those details could be an indication of what happens at the end of the season.

According to spoilers, Joan's final four men have Hometown dates in Illinois, Nevada, and Kansas (two of the men live in Illinois, but in different cities). As one user pointed out on Twitter, Joan has mentioned not wanting to move from her home in Maryland since she prefers to stay close to her children. Unless one of these men are willing to make the move for her, Joan might not end the season engaged.

Or, Joan ends The Golden Bachelorette engaged and the recipient of her final rose is prepared to move out of his home state to relocate to Maryland to be with Joan. Hey, it could totally happen. We just don't have all of the details yet.

When was 'The Golden Bachelorette' filmed?

Filming for The Golden Bachelorette reportedly began in the spring of 2024. And in July 2024, there were reports of Hometown dates being filmed. That makes sense for a timeline to coincide with the premiere being in September 2024. It also means that, as of August 14, the finale still hadn't been filmed. As a result, we still don't know for certain if Joan gets engaged.