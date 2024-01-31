Home > Entertainment > Music Sir Elton John's Net Worth Really Does Make Him a "Rocketman" Sir Elton John is one of the most decorated musicians alive. After numerous world tours, albums, biopics, and more, what is his net worth? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 30 2024, Published 10:36 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

At 76 years old, Sir Elton John is as famous and talented as ever. One of the world’s most well-known musicians, Elton rose to fame thanks to his adept skill on the piano coupled with his eccentric stage persona. In 2019, Taron Egerton starred as Elton in the much-talked-about biopic, Rocketman, heightening Elton’s reputation even more.

Article continues below advertisement

But it’s not just his reputation that’s high up — Elton’s net worth is one of the largest in the industry. His final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, was the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Now, it has been reported that he’ll appear in a duet with late singer Glen Campbell in a posthumous album called Glen Campbell Duets — Ghost on the Canvas Sessions. With all of this under his belt, what is Elton John’s net worth?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Sir Elton John has an estimated net worth of $650 million.

While he may not have reached Taylor Swift’s billionaire status, Elton still has more than enough money. He has amassed his wealth through a variety of channels from selling albums, winning awards, touring, producing music and theater, and more. Elton has sold over 300 million albums, which makes him the fifth best-selling musical artist of all time behind Madonna, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and the Beatles. That’s a pretty solid list of famous folks!

His farewell tour grossed $940 million, the most of any tour with over 330 shows, although analysts expect Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to surpass this. He has also won five Grammys, an Oscar, two Golden Globes, a Tony Award, and in January 2024, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

Article continues below advertisement

Elton John Singer, pianist, and composer Net worth: $650 Million Sir Elton John is a singer and musician known for his hit singles such as "Your Song" and "Candle in the Wind," in addition to his abundant touring and composing career. Birth Name: Reginald Kenneth Dwight Birth Place: Pinner, Middlesex, England Birth Date: March 25, 1947 Mother: Sheila Eileen (née Harris) Father: Stanley Dwight Spouse: Renate Blauel (m. 1984–1988), David Furnish (m. 2005, 2014) Children: Zachary Jackson Furnish-John (b. 2010), Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John (b. 2013) Education: Royal Academy of Music

Elton started his career after meeting and collaborating with songwriter Bernie Taupin. His first album, Empty Sky, was released in 1969, and by 1975, seven consecutive albums had topped the charts. He then signed an $8 million deal with MCA Records even though he started his own record label, The Rocket Record Company, in 1973, which released Neil Sedaka’s albums.

Article continues below advertisement

In 1992, Elton and Bernie signed a $39 million deal 12-year contract with Warner Bros. Records, the largest cash advance in history at the time. In 1997, he wrote the music for Disney’s The Lion King, and by the 2000s, he focused on touring.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Much of Elton’s net worth is also wrapped up in his art collection, which includes originals from Mapplethorpe, Warhol, Basquiat, and more. According to various sources, he has one of the largest private collections of photography in the world. Elton also has quite a bit of real estate to support his international lifestyle.

In 1974, Elton bought a 37-acre estate in Old Windsor, Berkshire, England, in addition to his homes in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Nice, London, and Venice. In 2015, he bought a Beverly Hills home for $33 million. While he eventually sold his Atlanta penthouse for $14 million in 2023, he bought a Toronto penthouse in 2022 to replace it. Plus, every year since 2004, Elton has opened “Elton’s Shop,” where he sells his secondhand clothes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images