Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Is Back On — Is He Really Retiring?

The gig at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center marks the first time Elton performed in around two years. According to Daily Mail, he last delivered a show at the Western Sydney Stadium (aka CommBank Stadium) in Parramatta, Australia, on March 7, 2020.

A six-time Grammy Award and five-time BRIT Award winner, Elton has garnered millions of loyal fans in the course of his six-decade-long career. Will he continue performing after the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, or is he retiring?