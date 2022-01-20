Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Is Back On — Is He Really Retiring?By Leila Kozma
Jan. 20 2022, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
"Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy" crooner Elton John is ready to resume his retirement tour.
Elton canceled the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, his last worldwide tour that began in September 2018 in Pennsylvania, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Howeverm the legendary musician returned to the stage on Jan. 19, 2022 with an unforgettable show at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center. What will Elton do after the tour?
Elton John resumed the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Jan. 19, 2022.
The gig at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center marks the first time Elton performed in around two years. According to Daily Mail, he last delivered a show at the Western Sydney Stadium (aka CommBank Stadium) in Parramatta, Australia, on March 7, 2020.
A six-time Grammy Award and five-time BRIT Award winner, Elton has garnered millions of loyal fans in the course of his six-decade-long career. Will he continue performing after the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, or is he retiring?
Farewell Yellow Brick Road seems to mark Elton's last tour. In 2018, he told Good Morning America that he was ready to retire from touring after wrapping up the colossal, 300-city, five-continent tour.
"I'm determined to go out with a bang. I feel very joyous about the opportunity to go round the world and play and say thank you to all the fans that I've had," he said. "Before the children, I thought, this is what I'm going to be doing until the day I die."
"I don't want to be traveling away from my children. They need me, I need them, much more than another tour or doing another show," Elton added. "Our boys came into our life at a late time. I've never experienced anything like it, being a father, and being a parent. There's no contest. I'd rather be with my children than still be playing shows. It's a very easy decision to make."
"I will still be making music, I will still be writing, I will still be making records," Elton added. "I will still be involved in music. I can't not be involved in music."
Eager to spend more time with his children, 11-year-old Zachary and 9-year-old Elijah, Elton has decided to stop touring despite his unwavering love of music. It's uncertain whether his stance on retiring as a whole has changed since then.
Elton John has a busy tour schedule ahead, with stops in New Orleans, Houston, and others in January 2022 alone.
With each concert spanning an estimated three hours, Elton is bound to impress long-time fans and relative newcomers alike. After making a stop at Houston's Toyota Center on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, 2022, Elton will make headway to Chicago, New York, and other cities.
At New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, he performed hit songs like "Bennie and the Jets," "Rocket Man," and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."