‘Good Morning America’ Hosts in Bitter Dispute Over Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Some shows are just potential hotbeds for controversy, like any reality TV program where you toss a bunch of good-looking people from different parts of the country and give them access to unlimited booze. You'll have scandals, drama, mystery, and probably a bunch of fights.

While that sort of thing is to be expected on Flavor of Love, you don't really associate tea with Good Morning America , the most innocuous of daily shows. But apparently there's a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes with a controversial lawsuit.

What is the 'Good Morning America' lawsuit all about?

The Daily Beast reports that Michael Corn, a former senior executive producer, was sued by Kirstyn Crawford. She accused Corn of fostering a "toxic" workplace environment and that he sexually assaulted her. Corn, along with ABC, categorically denied the allegations, and they're pushing back against Crawford's claims, expressing that they have no issue in airing everything out in a court of law.

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently, the lawsuit has divided members of the production team down the line, with GMA co-host Robin Roberts reportedly saying on a group call, "If this happened to someone on my team, I would have burned the place down." Her message, according to insiders that leaked the story to The Daily Beast, was geared at co-host George Stephanopoulos.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Roberts apparently beefing with Stephanopoulos? Because he was named in Crawford's lawsuit and reportedly was made aware of the allegations some four years prior to the suit's filing. He continued working with Corn after such time. Word on the street is that Stephanopoulos heard this dig at his credibility and was miffed his co-host would make such a remark, especially because he wasn't in the studio at the time.

George Stephanopoulos is currently isolating himself after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19. The Daily Beast reached out to his representative at the Creative Artists Agency, Alan Berger, but no comment on the host's behalf has been made as of yet. The former Clinton White House aide is largely considered to be one of the most influential people at ABC News, but he's now coming under fire.

Article continues below advertisement