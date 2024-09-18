Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Pascal Ibgui's Job Likely Made Joan Fall for Him Even More on 'The Golden Bachelorette' (SPOILERS) Pascal is rumored to make it far during the ABC show's inaugural season. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 18 2024, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler Alert: This article mentions spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette. After the instant success of The Golden Bachelor, ABC is keeping the new iteration of Bachelor Nation going with The Golden Bachelorette. The series follows Joan Vassos's journey to finding love after her reality TV debut as one of Gerry Turner's Golden Bachelor hopefuls. While Joan and Gerry didn't make their connection last forever, she's ready for another shot at love with 24 seasoned singles vying for her attention and, ultimately, love.

One of the men hoping to secure a spot in Joan's heart is Pascal Ibgui. Pascal is handsome, a French family man, and seems to have all the charm Joan is looking for. His job also makes him even more of a catch, as he has a skill most women can appreciate. So, what does Pascal do for a living? Here's what we've gathered.

What is Pascal Igbui from 'The Golden Bachelorette's' job?

According to Joan's LinkedIn, she holds three jobs: one as a school administrator in Maryland, a part-time Special Projects Consultant in Washington, DC, and an interior design business. Since she's so booked and busy, she's likely looking for a partner who can match her boss babe energy. Fortunately, Pascal's resume shows he's up for the task.

Pascal is a salon owner and operates his shop; Pascal Pour Elle, which translates from French to Pascal for Her, in Chicago. His hair services include hairstyling, hair coloring, extensions, smoothing treatments, and spa services. Pascal also has a hair product line, Pascal Paris, available on his website.

The website also highlights the reality contestant's love for beauty and fashion, which he developed while growing up in Paris.

"Pascal has established himself as a leader and innovator of style and fashion," his business bio read. "Raised in Paris, the fashion Mecca of the world. Pascal learned at an early age that one can gain insight about beauty through cultural differences. Immersing himself in the life-long study of defining the continuous evolution of international fashion and style is what allows him to serve as an industry trendsetter."

Pascal is rumored to be one in Joan's Top 4 on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Pascal announced on his salon's Instagram and his personal account that he signed on to join The Golden Bachelorette. The proud father and grandfather shared his excitement for the new "journey" with multiple previews of the new season. However, those who enjoy spoilers will be happy to know he and three other Golden Bachelorette contestants have already been rumored to go pretty far in the season.

According to Reality Steve, Pascal is one of the bachelors who will make it to Joan's Top 4 players. In August 2024, the reality blog posted photos of Pascal, Chock Chappelle, Guy Gansert, and Jordan Heller.

The four will reportedly make it to Hometown Dates this season, which Bachelor fans know means one will be crowned the series' first winner.

(SPOILER) Your Golden Bachelorette spoilers for Joan’s season from Final 4 on… pic.twitter.com/IGV9bZ5w66 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 27, 2024

While Pascal is rumored to have made a strong enough impression on Joan for her willingness to visit Chicago with the father and grandfather, we would be remiss if we didn't say Reality Steve's spoilers aren't always correct. However, we will be seated for the new season and will provide any updates on Pascal and Joan's romance!