Emergency Doctor Guy Gansert Is an Early Favorite on 'The Golden Bachelorette' "As with all my kids, I couldn't be more proud." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 18 2024, 1:36 p.m. ET

Joan Vassos is one lucky lady. ABC's first Golden Bachelorette has 23 men to choose from — and one of her suitors is an emergency room doctor named Guy Gansert.

According to his Bachelorette bio, Guy is from Reno, Nev., a Dallas Cowboys fan, and a huge Beatlemaniac. Plus, he is also a proud father and grandfather. Here are some other fun facts we discovered about Guy.

Guy was previously married to Nevada politician Heidi Seevers Gansert.

Source: Facebook Guy's ex-wife Heidi with three of their kids, Hank, Mackenzie, and Glenn.

Talk about a power couple! Before appearing on the reality dating competition, Guy was married to a Republican senator who represented Nevada from 2016 to her retirement in 2023. "I spent most of the last 20 years in the public arena,” Heidi told The Nevada Independent of not running for reelection. "And there comes a time when you feel like you've done what you wanted to accomplish, and I feel like I've met or exceeded my expectations for public service. It's time to let someone else have a shot."

In 2017, it was noted that she had been married to Guy for 30 years and shared four children.

Meet Guy's kids: Mackenzie, Kirsten, Hank, and Glenn.

Source: Instagram Guy with his daughter Kirsten in 2017, who is holding a rose!

Guy has a huge family. He is one of seven siblings and has four kids of his own. He has two sons, Hank and Glenn, and two daughters, Kirsten and Mackenzie. He is also the proud grandson of a baby boy named Idan.

Guy recently gushed about his daughter Mackenzie completing the Boston Marathon eight months after welcoming her first child. "More Daddy bragging time: My oldest daughter, Mackenzie “Rooberry”, not only qualified to run the most prestigious Boston marathon, but she completed it in sweltering heat(for marathons) and being 8 months postpartum," he wrote. "I must give her a shout out for being an amazing wife, mother, daughter, woman, human! As with all my kids, I couldn’t be more proud."

He is super active, and plans to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, despite a recent injury.

When he's not working in a hospital, Guy can be found outside. The active 66-year-old posts regularly on his Instagram and is always on the move, whether cycling, running, or climbing. He had plans to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro in 2024, but sadly an injury has forced him to reschedule.

"So, besides having a 'Transformational Journey' during the filming of the Golden Bachelorette, I take full responsibility for thinking my body is 25 years old instead of being in my 'Golden Years,' he wrote on social media. "My left knee required surgery for a meniscus tear(cartilage). I’ll be back to my old self in no time. Unfortunately, my plans to hike Mount Kilamanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, followed by a safari in three weeks will have to wait until next year."

Fun fact: he has always been hot!

Source: Instagram Guy in the late '70s.