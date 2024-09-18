Home > The Golden Bachelorette Kelsey Anderson's Dad Is a Surprise Addition to Joan's Season of 'The Golden Bachelorette' (SPOILERS) Kelsey Anderson's dad was an unexpected suitor for 'The Golden Bachelorette.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 18 2024, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette. Before The Golden Bachelorette premiered, Kelsey Anderson's Dad was announced as one of the men competing for Joan Vassos's affection and roses. So it was only natural for fans to wonder how far Kelsey Anderson's dad gets and if he makes it to Hometown dates for an epic Bachelor/Golden Bachelorette crossover.

To be clear, though, her dad is addressed by name on the show, Mark Anderson. And he already stole plenty of hearts following Kelsey's Hometown dates on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor. But this is his chance to find love, and even though he isn't leading his own season, Mark is open to the idea of falling for The Golden Bachelorette's first ever leading lady.

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

How far does Kelsey Anderson's dad get on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

According to spoilers ahead of Joan's season of The Golden Bachelorette, Mark does not make it to the final four. While that might be a downer for some, you just can't force a connection, even if Joan and Mark are basically the perfect Bachelor Nation mom and dad we never knew we needed.

According to Reality TV spoiler guru Reality Steve, Mark goes home at some point before Hometown dates. That doesn't mean he goes home on Night 1 or even Night 2. But he is not rumored to make it as far as some fans might have hoped, especially after meeting the widower and hearing his compelling story through Kelsey during and after her Bachelor journey with Joey.

Could Kelsey Anderson's dad be the next 'Golden Bachelor' lead?

Since Kelsey's dad does not take home the 'W' for The Golden Bachelorette, that could mean he's the guy from her season who will be picked to be the next Golden Bachelor lead. Is it nepotism if his daughter found love as a contestant in the franchise before him? Maybe, maybe not. But it's hard to deny that fans are pulling for him, whether it's on The Golden Bachelorette or The Golden Bachelor.

Following Kelsey's Hometown date on The Bachelor, one fan posted on X, "OK, hear me out Kelsey's dad as next Golden Bachelor." What followed was a series of replies from other Bachelor fans who also want to see Mark lead the second season.