'The Golden Bachelorette' Star Pascal Ibgui Slays Halloween as the Ultimate Leading Lady

For some of us, spooky season officially kicks off on September 1 — but with Halloween just days away, the excitement is at an all-time high! Many of our family, friends, and favorite celebrities have been rocking top-tier costumes, including The Golden Bachelorette contestant Pascal Ibgui.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, to celebrate Halloweekend, the French salon owner took to Instagram to reveal his stunning transformation into Joan Vassos, the leading lady of The Golden Bachelorette. Keep scrolling to check out this iconic Halloween costume!

Source: ABC

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui transformed into Joan Vassos for Halloween!

Due to his diva antics and high-maintenance lifestyle, many in Bachelor Nation weren't big fans of Pascal at first. But lately, he's revealed a more emotional and vulnerable side, and now Golden Bachelorette viewers are officially #TeamPascal.

And so, it seems he's embracing his newfound fan-favorite status because just days before Halloween, Pascal shared his fabulous costume as Joan Vassos! Striking a casual pose on a staircase, the Frenchman nailed the look with a curly blonde wig, a form-fitting gold mini dress, golden strappy heels, and a gold-painted rose. In his caption, he playfully asked, "Pascal, will you accept this rose?" along with a rose and a winky face emoji.

At the time of writing, Pascal's legendary post has garnered over 3,000 likes and nearly 400 comments. Fan reactions have been mixed, with some followers finding his costume offensive while others deemed it absolutely iconic and hilarious.

In the comment section, one user questioned, "Are you making fun of Joan?" adding a broken heart and crying face emoji. This sparked a discussion, with another commenter stating, "It sure looks like mockery to me. It looks garish, certainly not flattering. I'm very disappointed in him."

A third user weighed in, commenting, "It's a bad joke. Why dress up as Joan? Out of all the people he could dress up as he thinks it's funny to dress like Joan? He's not trying to flatter her. He's mocking her."

On the other hand, many defended and supported Pascal's choice to dress up as Joan for Halloween. One fan remarked, "It's a Halloween costume, lighten up! Playful fun." "He dressed as her for Halloween, that's the biggest way to flatter someone!" another fan added.