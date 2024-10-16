Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette 'The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All' Is Filmed Over the Course of an Entire Day 'The Golden Bachelorette' features it's first 'Men Tell All' during Joan's season. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 16 2024, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Besides a clear lack of drama among the contestants, The Golden Bachelorette isn't unlike the other shows in The Bachelor franchise. Naturally, that means viewers get a Men Tell All special at the end of the season, ahead of the finale. But when was The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All filmed? There was an announcement put out ahead of Joan's Hometown dates, and the filming schedule for the tell-all paints a picture of a very long day for these older men.

The tell-all in any given season of a Bachelor show allows contestants and the leading man or lady the chance to meet again on-stage and potentially hash out things that they didn't get to during the season. The tell-all usually doesn't feature the final few men, however Joan is expected to be at The Golden Bachelorette's own Men Tell All special, so it's more than likely that she'll be ready to own up to anything the men want to throw at her.

Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

When was 'The Golden Bachelorette's 'Men Tell All' filmed?

According to a casting call for audience members that Bachelor Nation released ahead of filming, The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All was slated to film on Oct. 23. The notice also said that audience members should expect to be present from 10 a.m. all the way until 8 p.m. But if fans are up for the challenge, they can get tickets to this tell-all and others in the franchise for free.

According to Bachelor Nation, all you have to do is send an email containing your name, email address, and age to Info@bachelornationaudience.com. From there, you wait to hear back about whether or not you were able to snag one or more tickets for the show. You also have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, but that makes sense, since the tell-all doesn't air until after it's filmed. Who knows — there could be some big reveals, including details on the next Golden Bachelor lead.

When is 'The Golden Bachelorette' finale?