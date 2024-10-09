Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette Chock Chapple Is a 'Golden Bachelorette' Frontrunner — How Far Does He Get? (SPOILERS) Chock Chapple is an early frontrunner on 'The Golden Bachelorette.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 9 2024, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette. The inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette is flying by, and it won’t be long before Joan Vassos hands out her final rose! For now, the leading lady still has 11 guys competing for her affection, but one of them seems to stand out above the rest.

We're talking about Chock Chapple, the 60-year-old insurance executive who got the first 1-on-1 date of the season. He and Joan hit it off right from the start, and their bond has only grown stronger since then. So, how far does Chock get on The Golden Bachelorette?

Source: ABC

How far does Chock Chapple get on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

We have some great news, Bachelor Nation! Originally, resident spoiler king Reality Steve reported that Joan ended up with 66-year-old retired ER doctor Guy Gansert. This news initially had fans buzzing, but things have taken a surprising turn.

On Sept. 18, 2024, aka premiere day, Steve shared updated spoilers and revealed that Joan actually chose to give her final rose to Chock Chapple! While it's still unknown if they got engaged during the finale, Joan has been open about her feelings toward the process.

In May 2024, she spoke with CNN and emphasized that she's not in a rush to get married. "If it ends up in engagement, I'm open to that. I do believe this process works. I've seen it work for so many couples on The Bachelor, so I believe in the process," Joan explained. "If it ends up in engagement, that's great. If it ends up in, 'You and I are going to get to know each other better in the outside world,' that's perfect also."

Now, it's pretty surprising to hear that Joan chooses Chock, especially since, in a preview for the October 9 episode, he tells her he's planning to leave the show. "I just want you to know I'm gonna leave," he says. In another clip, Chock shares, "This is a fear of mine. I don’t know if I can do this." The footage then shows him expressing his gratitude to Joan: "I appreciate you more than you'll ever know."

The scene wraps up with a heartfelt hug between Chock and Joan before he gets into a car and appears to drive away. Afterward, Joan reflects, "I feel less confident now. Could I leave here alone? I don't know what I'm doing."

A second teaser, released on October 7, provides further insight into the emotional situation. In this footage, Joan and Chock share a tearful hug before we see him getting into the car again. "I feel so bad for him," she says through her tears. "And if he doesn't return, that changes this whole journey for me."