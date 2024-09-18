Home > Television 'The Golden Bachelorette' Contestant Chock Chapple Is Loving Life With His Kids and Grill Chock says he has a "full life" with his kids, his "adorable black Lab Super Tubbs," and his work. But he says he’s missing the one thing he wants most — love. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 18 2024, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chockchapple

The Golden Bachelorette is off to a strong start, with Season 1 featuring Joan Vassos on her hunt for love after 60. The contestants are in stiff competition with one another, with each contestant more compatible with 61-year-old Joan than the last. Enter: Chock Chapple.

The 60-year-old father of two loves spending time with his kids and grilling, and he is ready to find love. Here's a peek at one of this season's hottest competitors and what he brings to the table.

Source: ABC

'Golden Bachelorette' contestant Chock Chapple loves his kids, his grill, and adventure.

These days, it's easy to understand what makes a person tick simply by checking out their social media. And Golden Bachelorette contestant Chock is no different.

On his Instagram, you'll find pictures of the 60-year-old enjoying life, and even a little playful banter from his daughter. In one post, Chock shares an image of his son, with the caption, "Tyler’s recent adventure." In the comments, Chock's daughter Taylor quipped, "His daughter has been home working a 9-5 no worries y'all."

In his ABC bio, Chock says he has a "full life" with his kids, his "adorable black Lab Super Tubbs," and his work. But Chock says he’s missing the one thing he wants most — love.

What is Chock's job?

Chock owns his own business and spends a good portion of his time working on that labor of love. When he's not working, he's spending time with his kids. And when he's not doing either of those, he's exercising, adventuring, or cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs. He calls himself a "grill master," and he hopes that Chevy Camaros with T-tops become a thing again.

When it comes to Joan, as a private school administrator with four kids and three grandkids, her main focus in life seems to be family. Yet Joan, too, is a bit of an adventurer. Her passions include spending time with her dog, and cooking. Fans of the franchise may recognize her from Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, but she had to call her quest for love off early due to a family emergency.

When it comes to Joan and Chock as a potential couple, they both love adventure, family, and spending time with their dogs. One loves to cook, and one loves to grill! The other contestants are going to be hard-pressed to overcome that kind of compatibility.

Yet nothing is written in stone yet, and it's anyone's game to win Joan's heart. For now, The Golden Bachelorette has been interesting for the simple fact that the showrunners seem to be doing an excellent job of pairing contestants up with their Bachelorette based on compatibility. The same can't necessarily be said for the younger versions of the show, the original Bachelor and Bachelorette.