Joan Vassos Has To Narrow Her Men Down to the Final Four Ahead of Hometowns (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette. There are few men in Joan Vassos's season of The Golden Bachelorette who don't deserve her final rose at the end of the season. Most fans would love to see each and every contestant get the chance to make it to Hometown Dates and get closer to Joan in that way. Unfortunately, that's not realistic, so who are Joan Vassos's final four on The Golden Bachelorette?

Spoilers indicate who they are, although previous spoilers got it wrong once. As of the Oct. 9 episode of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan has made several extremely close connections with the guys, and they are all here for genuine reasons. They have to reason to compete for her love with the intention of garnering social media fame, and it's all very pure and legitimate. But since there can be only four who make it to Hometowns, Joan is tasked with continuously narrowing down her choices.

Who are Joan Vassos's final four on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

According to Reality Steve, Joan's final four guys who make it to Hometown Dates are Guy Gansert, Pascal Ibgui, Jordan Heller, and Chock Chapple. All of these choices make sense, especially since they're all men that Joan has expressed genuine interest in. And in the end, one of these guys will get the chance to propose to Joan and get that final rose.

Prior to this reveal, Reality Steve had shared that Charles Ling was one of Joan's final four guys. Unfortunately, that appears to have been wrong, and as Golden Bachelorette fans every week over that news, there is always the chance that Charles pops up in a future season of the show. It's no secret that he became an overnight favorite after sharing his grief about his late wife and calling his daughter while on a group date.

But if the spoilers are right about Joan's final four at this point, she's going to have a tough decision to make. Pascal makes her feel alive, while Chock has developed deep feelings for her. Then we have Guy, who is still raising older kids and almost seems younger than he is, and Jordan, who is always all smiles for Joan. The finale is sure to end in tears for everyone, including viewers at home.

Are there Hometown Dates on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Like The Golden Bachelor, its spinoff has Hometown Dates. Except in most cases, no one is asking a parent's permission to propose. Instead, Joan gets to meet the family members and children (who are, in most cases, already adults) of her final four guys. In some ways, the stakes aren't as high as with The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

me watching 4 men get sent home even though the entire premise of the show is sending men home#goldenbachelor #goldenbachelorette pic.twitter.com/ZJVqRr67Yj — reality juls (@liljulsie) September 19, 2024