Home > Television > Reality TV

'Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos's Net Worth Will Probably Skyrocket Due to Reality TV Fame

Starring on 'The Golden Bachelorette' isn't her only job.

By Elissa Noblitt

Published Sept. 19 2024, 3:31 p.m. ET

Though she sadly wasn't able to win over Gerry Turner during her time on the Golden Bachelor, ABC's first-ever Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos now has plenty of men vying for her attention and heart. From comic relief Jack Lencioni to frontrunner Keith Gordon, fans can't get enough of the guys — but even though they're entertaining, all eyes certainly are on the series' new leading lady.

While we know a handful of key things about Joan, like the fact that family is the most important thing in her life, there are still a few aspects of her that fans are dying to know — like her off-screen career and financial status. What does Joan do, and how much is her net worth?

What is Joan Vassos's net worth and off-screen career?

While Joan is known and loved on the small screen for her class and heart, many want to learn more about her professional life. During her Golden Bachelor appearance, Joan listed her profession as "Private School Administrator." Now, according to her LinkedIn, Joan is currently serving in the role of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving at Landon School, which is a prestigious all-boys college preparatory school in Bethesda, Md.

She also currently works as an independent interior designer under Metropolitan Interiors, LLC. With both of these successful careers, as well as her popularity on reality TV, the 61-year-old has reportedly earned herself a net worth somewhere in between $500,000 to $1 million.

Joan's first husband sadly died in 2021.

The whole point of the Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette series is to give older men and women another shot at finding love — and no one deserves that more than Joan Vassos. In a similar story to the one shared by Gerry Turner before her, Joan lost her first husband after 32 years of marriage.

Indeed, Joan's husband, John Vassos, died in January 2021 — only a week after Joan's birthday — due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 59. On her Instagram page, Joan has been open about how the loss of her husband, who is also the father of her four children, has affected her: "Some days it seems like it just happened and I can't catch my breath, still feeling the shock of it. Other days it feels like he's been gone a lifetime, those days are worse because I'm afraid the memories are fading."