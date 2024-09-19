Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette Some 'Golden Bachelorette' Guys Think "Jack Is Just Here for the Cannonballs" Jack might just be the most laid back 'Golden Bachelorette' contestant. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Sept. 19 2024, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

There are some things in The Bachelor Mansion that, for some reason, aren't used as much as they should be, and one of those things is the pool. Yes, different seasons of shows in The Bachelor franchise have pool parties at one time or another, but for the most part, you don't really see the contestants or leads jumping in. But can the same be said for The Golden Bachelorette's contestants, namely Jack?

He expresses immediate interest in the pool while touring the house in the Season 1 premiere. We then see him jumping in and enjoying the pool in a preview, and the other men take notice. One even comments that Jack is "just here for the cannonballs," which is a reference to the I Think You Should Leave episode featuring a Bachelor spoof skit with a man who is interested in using the pool's zip line more than getting to know the leading lady. And now, Golden Bachelorette fans have big reactions to Jack.

'Golden Bachelorette' fans have reactions to Jack being here for the cannonballs.

Jack might have his eye out for the pool on The Golden Bachelorette, but he is also ready to woo Joan Vassos in whatever way she needs. This includes cooking a meal for her, and the other men, on Night 1. So yeah, most viewers can forgive the impending cannonballs in lieu of Jack's generosity with his culinary talent.

After The Golden Bachelorette premiere aired, viewers flocked to X to share their opinions regarding Jack and his pool antics. And most fans love the fact that Jack is so unapologetically himself.

ABC I am begging you to make this man the bartender of Golden Bachelor in Paradise, I’m obsessed #TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/RzAvDNVMc3 — Stephanie (@scde_de) September 19, 2024

One user wrote on X, "Lol at Jack just casually cooking, making himself coffee, checking out the digs #GoldenBachelorette." Another viewer shared, "Never has a man been so here for the zip line and I love that for Jack."

And other Golden Bachelorette fans just love Jack for being Jack. Cannonballs or not, he is the entertainer of the season, and no one wants to see him go home any time soon. Hopefully, Joan feels the same way.

Jack when he saw the pool on #TheGoldenBachelorette. pic.twitter.com/W61aQHUTO1 — dan (@Lim_Danbacher) September 19, 2024

Apparently Jack’s storyline according to the super teaser #TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/JaSf5GSDpu — The Bachelor Hot Tub (@bachhottub) September 19, 2024

Really, it's hard to deny the appeal of most of Joan's guys. They're all here for the right reasons, and they even get along with each other right away. Jack is, so far, among the upstanding men of the season.

What has Jack said about being on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Following The Golden Bachelorette premiere, Jack didn't immediately update his Instagram about his portrayal in the first episode. But that doesn't mean his fans and followers aren't rooting for him.

