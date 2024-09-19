Home > The Golden Bachelorette Jack Lencioni Is the Comedic Relief We All Need While Watching 'The Golden Bachelorette' Jack Lencioni might rub some of the other guys the wrong way. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 18 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

It's still unclear if there is a villain in Joan Vassos's season of The Golden Bachelorette, but at the very least, we have our comedic relief in the form of caterer Jack Lencioni. He makes an impression by belting out the song My Way for Joan and she seems wowed right away, even if she isn't quite smitten just yet. Either way, she keeps him around after the first rose ceremony, and now fans are wondering who Jack is on The Golden Bachelorette.

In the preview that aired after the premiere, one of the other guys jokes that Jack is "just here for the cannonballs," as we see Jack enjoy The Bachelor mansion pool. What can we say, it looks like he's here for a good time and he also wants to show Joan a good time. But what about outside of the show?

Who is Jack Lencioni on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Although Jack has a catering business, he might be ready now more than ever to truly settle down. In September 2024, he shared an Instagram post of himself in a shirt that said "the legend has retired." His caption was "and happy about it." he is also extremely family-minded (not unlike Joan, thank you very much).

His grandchildren and daughters frequently pop up in various social media posts on his profile and Jack seems to take his love for his family seriously, even if he is the class clown of The Golden Bachelorette. But hey, maybe that's what we all need through the undeniably tear-jerking moments.

Jack's job outside of 'The Golden Bachelorette' has gained him some attention.

Jack's job is listed as caterer on The Golden Bachelorette, but his career goes much further than that. Jack owns and operates Lencioni Catering with his brother in Lynnwood, Ill., which isn't far from Chicago. In 2016, Jack told the Chicago Tribune that he had been in the restaurant business in some capacity for 40 years.

"I made a lot of money. That's what got me started in business. When you're locked in, you don't spend any money," he told the outlet. "At the tender age of like 23 or 24, I was makin' six figures. Ya' know? It was phenomenal. I opened my catering business in 1983." So just in case anyone is worried that he can't support both himself and Joan, it looks like Jack has an eye for business.

Does 'The Golden Bachelorette's Jack have any kids?

Although Jack doesn't get very serious in the first episode of The Golden Bachelorette, he does have an ex-wife and two daughters. In fact, as of his interview with the Chicago Tribune in 2016, his ex and one of his daughters was still part of his business.