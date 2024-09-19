Distractify
Countdown to Love: Who's Left on Season 1 of 'The Golden Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)

Discover the latest updates on the suitors who went home on Season 1 of 'The Golden Bachelorette' and those still competing for Joan Vassos' heart.

Published Sept. 18 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET

Joan outside the Bachelor Mansion during 'The Golden Bachelorette.'
Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Golden Bachelorette.

The inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette is finally here, and we couldn't be more excited to watch Joan Vassos on her search for a second chance at love. Her journey has only just begun, but it's already overflowing with heartwarming moments!

Now that Joan has wrapped up her first rose ceremony, who's still in the running for her affection? Keep scrolling to discover who's sticking around for another week and who's making an early exit from ABC's hit dating show!

*SPOILERS FOR WEEK 1 BELOW*

The cast of Season 1 of 'The Golden Bachelorette.'
Source: ABC
Who is left on Season 1 of 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

In her first week as the leading lady, Joan Vassos trims her roster from 24 suitors down to 18. That's quite a big cut for the first night, don't you think? However, with the stakes rising, Joan has to make some tough choices right from the start.

Here's who's left on Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette:

  • Keith — A 62-year-old sales director and girl dad from San Jose, Calif.
  • Dan — A 64-year-old private investor from Naples, Fla.
  • Jonathan — A 61-year-old shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa.
  • Mark — A 57-year-old army veteran from Leesville, La.
  • Guy — A 66-year-old ER doctor from Reno, Nev.
  • Charles K. — A 62-year-old portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
  • Gil — A 60-year-old educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.
  • Gary — A 65-year-old retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.
  • Pascal — A 69-year-old French salon owner from Chicago.
Top Row (L-R): Keith and Charles L. Bottom Row (L-R): Charles K. and Mark.
Source: ABC

  • Chock — A 60-year-old insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.
  • Kim — A 69-year-old retired Navy captain from Seattle.
  • Christopher — A 64-year-old contractor from West Babylon, N.Y.
  • Gregg — A 64-year-old retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.
  • Charles L. — A 66-year-old retired financial analyst from Philadelphia.
  • Jordan — A 61-year-old sales manager from Chicago.
  • Bob — A 66-year-old chiropractor and avid surfer from Marina Del Ray, Calif.
  • Michael — A 65-year-old retired banking CEO from Denver, N.C.
  • Jack — A 68-year-old caterer from Chicago.

Who went home in Season 1, Episode 1 of 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Top Row (L-R): Bill, David, and Ken. Bottom Row (L-R): Pablo, RJ, and Thomas.
Source: ABC

At the first rose ceremony, Joan Vassos decides to send six lovely guys packing earlier than expected. With that said, let's bid farewell to Bill, David, Ken, Pablo, RJ, and Thomas.

Who will go home next? Make sure to tune into new episodes of The Golden Bachelorette on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC to find out! Stream the next day on Hulu.

