Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette 'The Golden Bachelorette': Gil Ramirez Sparks Concerns After Restraining Order Emerges An ex-girlfriend of 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Gil Ramirez filed a restraining order against him in June 2024.

Following the revelation of The Bachelorette winner Devin Strader's past restraining order, a contestant from The Golden Bachelorette, Gil Ramirez, is now facing a similar situation.

Court documents obtained by People reveal that a restraining order was filed against him in June 2024. Here's everything we know so far about the case.

Source: ABC

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Gil Ramirez has a restraining order against him.

According to court documents, Ramirez has an alleged history of stalking. In fact, an ex-girlfriend filed a temporary restraining order against him on June 11, 2024, just days before filming for The Golden Bachelorette began.

In her filing, the woman, who claimed to have been in a relationship with Ramirez, cited emotional harassment. She stated that despite telling him not to contact her or come to her house, he repeatedly reached out to her, her family, and friends.

She received "25 attempts daily via phone, texts, video. Although [he] lives an hour away — showed up at places I frequent to confront me on a daily basis." The alleged harassment had reportedly been ongoing for two weeks.

She requested that Ramirez refrain from contacting her and stay away from her home, workplace, vehicle, and her children's school. A judge granted the temporary restraining order that same day and scheduled a hearing for July 2.

However, the hearing was postponed because the order had not been served to Ramirez. Court documents indicate the hearing was rescheduled for July 24, with the temporary restraining order extended.

At the next hearing, the woman testified, but the case was dismissed without prejudice due to lack of prosecution from insufficient service, resulting in the temporary restraining order being dropped.

A source close to The Golden Bachelorette told People that "this filing occurred in the brief period between completion of our thorough background investigation and exhaustive vetting process and the beginning of production."