Joan Vassos Tells First Impression Rose Recipient: "You Just Made Me Feel Safe" (SPOILERS)
Joan bonds with all of the men on Night 1 on 'The Golden Bachelorette.'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette.
By the time the first night is over on The Golden Bachelorette, the sun is rising and some of the men have been up later than they can remember staying awake in recent years. But it's all worth it for the leading lady Joan Vassos, and this is especially true for the man she picks to give her first impression rose to.
As all Bachelor fans know, the first impression rose is key. And just because The Golden Bachelorette is a little different than The Bachelorette with its age minimum and age limit requirements, the first impression rose is still in play and it could mark the recipient of Joan's final rose of the season as well.
Who gets the first impression rose on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?
When Joan gives her suitor the first impression rose in The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 premiere, the weight of it is not lost on her. She notes that this is the first impression rose to ever be given out in this show since she is the first ever Golden Bachelorette lead. But who does she give it to?
Joan gives her first impression rose to Keith. While many of the other guys woo her and even surprise her with their wit, it's Keith who Joan can almost immediately see a future with when he rolls up to The Bachelor mansion in a station wagon and talks to Joan about hopping in to head for the beach and leave all this behind.
"You had this calm voice and you're just like this big teddy bear kind of guy," Joan tells Keith in the episode. "I don't know, it just felt, like, good to me. It felt easy."
She also tells Keith that he made her "feel safe."
And she says the same thing when she explains to producers in a talking head interview why she picked Keith.
"It's something that I haven't felt since John passed away," she says, of her late husband. "I feel like I'm out there kind of floating and [Keith] just has this very warm and easy way about him. He has a quick laugh and he also is very sincere and he just makes me feel comfortable. I've become more and more encouraged that this is gonna work."
Does Joan pick Keith on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?
According to spoilers, Keith is not Joan's final pick at the end of the season. However that could always change, as spoilers for Bachelor franchise shows are not always set in stone. And it's hard to deny the chemistry and ease between Joan and Keith that viewers will want to watch regardless. Who knows, if Joan doesn't pick Keith, he could go on to be the next Golden Bachelor lead. Station wagon and all.
Watch The Golden Bachelorette on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.