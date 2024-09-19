Home > The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos Tells First Impression Rose Recipient: "You Just Made Me Feel Safe" (SPOILERS) Joan bonds with all of the men on Night 1 on 'The Golden Bachelorette.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 18 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette. By the time the first night is over on The Golden Bachelorette, the sun is rising and some of the men have been up later than they can remember staying awake in recent years. But it's all worth it for the leading lady Joan Vassos, and this is especially true for the man she picks to give her first impression rose to.

Article continues below advertisement

As all Bachelor fans know, the first impression rose is key. And just because The Golden Bachelorette is a little different than The Bachelorette with its age minimum and age limit requirements, the first impression rose is still in play and it could mark the recipient of Joan's final rose of the season as well.

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Article continues below advertisement

Who gets the first impression rose on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

When Joan gives her suitor the first impression rose in The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 premiere, the weight of it is not lost on her. She notes that this is the first impression rose to ever be given out in this show since she is the first ever Golden Bachelorette lead. But who does she give it to?

Joan gives her first impression rose to Keith. While many of the other guys woo her and even surprise her with their wit, it's Keith who Joan can almost immediately see a future with when he rolls up to The Bachelor mansion in a station wagon and talks to Joan about hopping in to head for the beach and leave all this behind.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

"You had this calm voice and you're just like this big teddy bear kind of guy," Joan tells Keith in the episode. "I don't know, it just felt, like, good to me. It felt easy." She also tells Keith that he made her "feel safe." And she says the same thing when she explains to producers in a talking head interview why she picked Keith.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's something that I haven't felt since John passed away," she says, of her late husband. "I feel like I'm out there kind of floating and [Keith] just has this very warm and easy way about him. He has a quick laugh and he also is very sincere and he just makes me feel comfortable. I've become more and more encouraged that this is gonna work."

Everyone deserves a second chance at love.#TheGoldenBachelorette premieres Wednesday on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/iEMlJGK50J — Bachelor Nation (@bachnation) September 12, 2024

Does Joan pick Keith on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?