'The Golden Bachelorette's Guy Gansert Says Past Behavior "Does Not Represent" Who He Is Now

No Season of a show in The Bachelor franchise is without its controversies, and The Golden Bachelorette isn't safe from any of them either. One is in the form of a past restraining order against Guy Gansert that has come to light. Guy's ex filed the order against him amid initial accusations about domestic violence.

Guy happens to be one of Joan Vassos's frontrunners and the pair have managed to make a solid connection. Unfortunately, his past isn't all that he has painted it to be on the show, especially as a devoted and doting dad. And now, Guy has spoken out about his Golden Bachelorette controversy.

Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Guy Gansert from 'The Golden Bachelorette' addresses his restraining order.

According to court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Guy's ex claimed that Guy threatened her with violence and that he approached her outside of a gym following their split in October 2021. "He motioned like he was going to shoot me with his hand shaped like a pistol," Guy's ex said in the documents.

She also claimed in her filing that Guy trespassed on her property after they split up and that he had sent countless text messages that included threats against her. By November 2021, however, the ex decided not to pursue the order of protection. The records indicate that Guy and his ex reached an agreement which meant the order of protection wasn't needed. However, since the records are out there, Golden Bachelorette fans are curious and a little concerned about what it means for Guy's future with Joan.

Guy isn't the first Golden Bachelorette suitor to come under fire for past transgressions. Before him, Gil Ramirez faced criticism from fans after it was revealed that a woman had filed a restraining order against him as well in the past. As a result, ABC announced that Gil would be edited out of most of the remainder of The Golden Bachelorette season.

Guy Gansert addressed 'The Golden Bachelorette' controversy.

Following the news of Guy's restraining order controversy, he took to Instagram to share his side of things. He wrote in a lengthy statement that the incident that happened with his ex occurred at "an incredibly stressful time" for him. But he also shed some light on what happened and where his mental state was at the time of the restraining order with his ex. Though in the end, the order was dropped and therefore never granted to Guy's ex.