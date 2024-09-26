Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette It's True, Gil Ramirez Is Being Edited out of 'The Golden Bachelorette' — Here's Why Here's why you won't be seeing Gil Ramirez in the upcoming episodes of 'The Golden Bachelorette.' By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 26 2024, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Just a week after the shocking news about a restraining order resurfaced from a 2017 incident involving Bachelorette contestant Devin Strader, news of more legal drama began to circulate regarding another show in the franchise, The Golden Bachelorette, which premiered its inaugural episode on Sept. 18, 2024.

Apparently, contestant Gil Ramirez, who was among many to receive a rose from the first batch to be handed out, is being edited out of the show. But why? Here’s the surprising reason.

Gil Ramirez has been edited out of 'The Golden Bachelorette' over a temporary restraining order.

Source: ABC

It’s true. Educator Gil Ramirez, 60, from Mission Viejo, Calif., is being edited out of the upcoming episodes of Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette over a temporary restraining order that was granted to a 62-year-old woman who had dated Gil, according to a June 11 court filing obtained by USA Today.

The restraining order was granted on “harassment-emotional” grounds, per the outlet. In the request, the woman noted that Gil “made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members! and friends,” after telling him to not contact me, come to my house.” She also included this shocking tidbit, saying he made "25 attempts daily via phone, texts, video.” She added, “Although (he) lives an hour away — showed up at places I frequent to confront me on a daily basis.”

In the request, the woman claimed that the “emotional abuse” began in May, however, the media outlet noted that the temporary restraining order was later 'dismissed' after a July hearing over a “lack of prosecution.” So, it seems the restraining order effectively fulfilled its intended purpose as a “temporary” measure."

Was a background check completed on Gil Ramirez while he was being vetted for ‘The Golden Bachelorette'?

Source: ABC

According to a person familiar with the incident who spoke with USA Today, it wasn’t until recently that executives had learned of the legal filing. The source shared, “This filing occurred in the brief period between completion of our thorough background investigation and exhaustive vetting process and the beginning of production.”

They added, “As a result of this newly confirmed information, we have further edited (Ramirez's) already limited screen time and minimized him in promotional assets moving forward."

Filming for The Golden Bachelorette reportedly began in June 2024, suggesting that executives likely started conducting background checks around that time. Given the court filing date, it's plausible that the relevant documents were not available when the background checks were conducted.

Regardless, folks are sharing their take on the matter on Instagram, with many expressing similar sentiments. “You think the show would do a better job,” said one user. Another chimed in, “How in-depth did they go???”Another wrote, “If production did such a thorough check then how did Devin pass that test as well? Hard pass on this reasoning.”