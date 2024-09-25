Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette Gerry Turner Makes Cameo on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' Hints He's Joan's Perfect Match "Have you considered the possibility that your guy is not here?" Gerry Turner asks Joan Vassos in the 'Golden Bachelorette' trailer. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 25 2024, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette is officially underway, and Joan Vassos seems to have a promising group of guys to connect with — well, except for one. However, a surprise from her past is set to make an appearance during her journey.

In a shocking twist, Gerry Turner, the Golden Bachelor himself, makes an unexpected cameo in the official trailer for The Golden Bachelorette. Fans believed he was done with the franchise after his season, but it looks like he's not ready to say goodbye just yet!

So, does Gerry join Joan's 'Golden Bachelorette' season?

A little over a minute into the official trailer for The Golden Bachelorette, the first-ever Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, makes an entrance. He steps out of a black car and adjusts his suit jacket before we see him chatting with Joan.

"Have you considered the possibility that your guy is not here?" Gerry asks Joan as the clip ends. OK, is he suggesting that he and Joan should be together? Wait, does this mean that Gerry is joining Joan's season?!

At the time of writing, there's no confirmation that Gerry joins Joan's season of The Golden Bachelorette. Sure, their chat is edited in a way that hints at a potential reconciliation, but we believe that’s not the case. Instead, we suspect Gerry is simply returning to offer Joan some advice, given that he was in her shoes not long ago.

Joan said Gerry offered her the "best advice" ahead of her season.

It seems Gerry really does appear on The Golden Bachelorette to offer his former flame some more valuable advice! Ahead of the series premiere, Joan sat down with Business Insider and revealed that she received relationship advice from four people, including the one and only Gerry Turner.

"Probably the best advice I got from Gerry," Joan shared with the outlet. "He had done it most recently and had a more similar journey age-wise to mine."

Joan recalled his words: "He said, don't invest in somebody too early," she stated. "There's a lot of people there, and everybody deserves an equal chance. You don't know what's going to come of your original feelings for somebody."

Gerry also encouraged Joan to "let the story unfold with each and every person, date them like they're the only person there." Plus, given the fast pace of the reality dating show, Gerry advised the 61-year-old private school administrator not to "waste any time" when it comes to love.

"It's a very, very fast journey and make sure every conversation is important and you learn something about the person because you're going to need all that knowledge to make the decisions in the end," Joan relayed his advice.