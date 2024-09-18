Home > The Golden Bachelorette 'Golden Bachelorette' Contestant Gary's Godmother Was Tina Turner — See the Family Photos His uncle was also former LA Dodgers star Willie Crawford. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 18 2024, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

On The Golden Bachelor, runner-up Leslie Fhima had a connection to Prince. Turns out, she dated the "Purple Rain" singer and was even the inspiration for his song, "Sexy Dancer." Well, on Joan Vassos' season of The Golden Bachelorette, there is a contestant with an equally impressive celebrity connection.

According to his ABC bio, Gary Levingston is a retired financial executive from Palm Desert, Calif., who is musically gifted and has killer dance moves, just like his famous relative — the one and only Tina Turner.



Gary's godmother is Tina Turner.

Sadly, Tina passed away in May 2023 at the age of 83, so she won't be watching her godson compete for Joan's final rose. However, before her passing, Gary shared some photos with the "Private Dancer" singer. "My hero, advisor, and loving Godly mother will be missed," Gary wrote in tribute to Tina following her death. "You left a great Legacy behind here on earth as an amazing Legend for the world to remember… in loving memory, I will hold on to your treasured gifts and will continue to walk with my head held high like the king you proclaimed me to be…. ONWARD!"

Along with his famous godmother, Gary also shared with ABC that his uncle was a Grammy-nominated singer and writer from the '50s — which could explain his connection to Tina. That uncle was nominated for Best Male Vocal and Best R&B Performance at the first Grammy Awards in 1959.



We did a bit of sleuthing and the only nominee in both those characters that year was Jesse Belvin, who tragically died at the age of 27 in 1960. Gary also revealed that he is also related to LA Dodgers player Willie Crawford, who was his uncle. That is one impressive family tree.