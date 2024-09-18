Home > The Golden Bachelorette 'The Golden Bachelorette' Star Jordan Heller Is a Proud Girl Dad He loves honeycrisp apples, he won the Mr Legs award in 1984, and he's a proud "Girl Dad x 3" from Chicago. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 18 2024, 3:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jordankheller

Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette promises to bring an interesting twist to the beloved Bachelor franchise. This time, fans will follow a 61-year-old woman, Joan Vassos, as she looks for love. One of the contestants competing for her heart is a 61-year-old man named Jordan Heller who really adores his daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that The Golden Bachelorette is off and running for its first season, it's time to take a closer look at who's stealing hearts. And for Jordan, it's clear that his daughters already have his heart.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Jordan Heller frequently boasts about his daughters.

When visiting Jordan's Instagram account, a few things are instantly obvious from his bio. Namely, he loves honeycrisp apples, he won the Mr. Legs award in 1984, and he's a proud "Girl Dad x 3" from Chicago.

Yet even without the bio, it would become obvious very quickly that he adores his daughters because posts about them are all over his social media. It paints a picture of a man who is proud of his daughters and enjoys his role as a girl dad no matter how much of a teddy bear it might make him look to the outside world.

Article continues below advertisement

In every photo of the beaming dad and his darling daughters, the four look happy and thrilled to be together. It's a breath of fresh air these days, bringing some much-needed positivity and family love to social media. Jordan playfully calls his daughters, "my people," "the usual suspects," or "the best people," in every gushing post.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan is looking for someone to have some fun with in a meaningful way.

As a dad who has so much connection with his family, Jordan is clearly a fun-loving guy. With a penchant for outdoor exploration, his search for love has brought him to The Golden Bachelorette. He hopes that he will find someone to share his life with who loves trying new restaurants and isn't afraid to be adventurous.

Joan is familiar to fans of the franchise because she appeared on Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, but came home empty-handed. She was hitting things off with the star bachelor, Gerry Turner, but was called home by a family emergency.

Article continues below advertisement

Joan is a private school administrator who also considers herself family-focused. She is a mother of four and grandmother to three. She lost her husband to pancreatic cancer in 2021 and is now ready to start fresh.