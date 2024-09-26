Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette 'The Golden Bachelorette's Dan Says "Everything Is More Meaningful and Deeper" After Health Scare "Everybody's got something, you know? Especially at our age." By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 25 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

The contestants on The Golden Bachelorette have very different lifestyles than the men and women on other shows in the franchise. And one aspect of their lives that sets them apart is their overall health. This comes into play in the Sept. 25 episode, when Dan opens up about the tremors in his hands. But instead of trying to hide his past health issues, Dan shares his previous health scares with Joan and the progress he has made to get to where he is today.

Dan even uses his tremors to make the other contestants laugh during the talent show date in the same episode. His openness also proved to be a good idea when Joan gives him the date rose and awards him with extra private time with her. And instead of resenting Dan for this, the other men commend him for his honesty and for being so vulnerable with Joan and everyone else.

Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Dan uses his tremors on 'The Golden Bachelorette' for the talent show.

Dan explains on The Golden Bachelorette that his health problems began in 2015. He reveals that his diabetes was hard to get under control. At the same time, his doctor told him that he had "about six months to live" as his organs began to fail. It was at that time that Dan knew he had to make a change.

"This is the tough part of my journey," Dan tells Joan on The Golden Bachelorette. "Every organ in my body was starting to fail and I was seriously sick." His conversation with his doctor really struck a chord with him. "And, you know, it's one of those conversations, and I'm like, 'I've never even spent a night in a hospital,' you know?" Dan tells Joan.

It was stepping back from work and focusing on his health that really helped him recover. In some people who are diabetic, hand tremors can be a sign of low blood sugar. In other cases, hand tremors have been known to be a side effect in patients who have diabetic neuropathy. Although Dan doesn't share further details about his hand tremors, it's something he continues to live with.

Are there any health updates for 'The Golden Bachelorette's Dan now?

When Dan explains his past health issues to Joan, he assures her that he has a mostly clean bill of health these days. He still has diabetes, but the other problems with his body went away once he began to really understand what was wrong and take care of himself.