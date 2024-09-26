Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette 'The Golden Bachelorette' Contestant Charles Ling Has the Full Support of His Daughters 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Charles L. is the proud father of two daughters. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 25 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Episode 2 of The Golden Bachelorette. If there's one thing The Golden Bachelorette viewers agree on, it's that Charles Ling is the standout fan-favorite contestant! A true sweetheart, fans are excited to see him open up after the devastating loss of his wife of 36 years.

Although Charles is eager to find love again, in Episode 2, he admits that he still closes himself at times due to the heartache. However, he knows his daughters fully support him and want him to be happy again.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Charles L. has his daughters' full support.

In the series premiere, Charles L. shares that his wife, his first and only love, passed away six years ago. He reveals he has felt incredibly lonely since then, and it was his two adult daughters who encouraged him to try and find love again.

"I hope that Joan will know that I am very honest, nice, humorous, and if I can brag to say, pretty handsome," Charles L. says in his introduction package.

While not much is known about his daughters, one of them, Sophia, sends him a heartfelt video message in the first episode. We don't know about you, but we couldn't help but tear up as she expressed her support and urged him to open his heart to love again.

Thankfully, the Golden Bachelorette leading lady Joan Vassos gives Charles L. a rose at the first rose ceremony, allowing him to explore a new connection! In the second episode, Charles joins Joan and seven other guys for the season's first group date, which takes them to prom.

While there, Charles initially struggles, admitting that he sometimes shuts himself off due to the overwhelming sorrow of losing his wife. She was his first and only love, and their relationship felt perfect, leaving him heartbroken for years. But about a year or two ago, his daughters encouraged him to live his life again, reminding him that it's OK to be sad but not for the rest of his life.

Charles had been grieving his wife's death for years, feeling deep sadness during that time. However, inspired by his daughters' support, the prom date brings him a sense of happiness he hasn't felt in a long while.

This clearly marks a positive turning point in Charles' healing process, signifying that he is starting to rediscover joy and connection after a long period of sorrow. During the adorable prom group date, Charles even calls his daughters to update them on his progress and tell them he misses them, bringing tears to our eyes once more!