The Golden Bachelorette 'The Golden Bachelorette' Will Restrict Gil Ramirez's "Already Limited Screen Time" After the revelation of the restraining order against Gil Ramirez, 'The Golden Bachelorette' has "further edited his already limited screen time." By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 23 2024, 12:31 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette. It's been a tumultuous few days for The Golden Bachelorette contestant Gil Ramirez! Just a day after the dating show premiered, news broke that Gil's ex-girlfriend filed a temporary restraining order against him in June 2024, alleging emotional harassment.

As we await further information about his controversial past, Bachelor Nation is dying to know: How far does Gil Ramirez get on The Golden Bachelorette? Here's what we know so far.

Source: ABC

How far does Gil Ramirez get on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

As of now, it's unclear how far Gil Ramirez gets on The Golden Bachelorette. Our go-to spoiler expert, Reality Steve, doesn't have the usual episode-by-episode breakdown for this season, seemingly leaving him in the dark about when leading lady Joan Vassos might send Ramirez packing.

However, a recent comment from a source close to production suggests that Gil will stick around for a few episodes. The insider told People in mid-September 2024 that, following the revelation of the restraining order, the hit reality show has "further edited his already limited screen time and minimized him in promotional assets moving forward."

Source: ABC

The source further explained to People that the restraining order was filed "in the brief period between completion of our thorough background investigation and exhaustive vetting process, and the beginning of production."

This means it didn't appear on the production's background check because it hadn't been filed yet. In fact, the restraining order was submitted on June 11, just days before filming for The Golden Bachelorette began, according to the source.

Fans wants to see Gil Ramirez get eliminated already.

Fans of the dating show have since expressed their opinions on the situation, with many shocked that such toxic and "trash" individuals are cast in the Bachelor franchise despite their problematic pasts.

"Abusers will take advantage of opportunities to rush into relationships, love-bomb their victims, and wreak havoc on their lives," one fan said in the "Fauxmoi" subreddit. "Dating shows still haven't learned the lesson from Megan Wants a Millionaire's Ryan Jenkins."

Knowing what I know now of Gil, his rose needs to go to someone else #TheGoldenBachelorette — Lia (@legssss_) September 21, 2024

Another person shared, "This is part of the reason I gave up on the Bachelor/[Bachelorette] franchise. I used to be so invested, but it's unreal the amount of stuff they have turned a blind eye to when casting." "The contestants with literal criminal backgrounds, easy-to-find horrible online presences, racists, etc. — the list is literally endless," they added. "Their treatment of leads and cast members has been borderline, if not definitively, abusive. They just do not give a f--k."