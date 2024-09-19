Home > The Golden Bachelorette 'The Golden Bachelorette' Frontrunner Keith Gordon Boasts an Accomplished Career 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Keith Gordon is a sales director and girl dad! By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 18 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Golden Bachelorette. This is it — welcome to the Golden Bachelorette era! After exiting the inaugural season of ABC's The Golden Bachelor early, 61-year-old private school administrator Joan Vassos is getting another chance at finding the second love of her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the series premiere, Keith Gordon emerges as the frontrunner. Not only does Joan share that he makes her feel safe, a feeling she hasn't experienced since her husband John passed away, but she even gives him the first impression rose! As we look forward to watching their love story unfold, let's take a moment to learn more about Keith.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

'The Golden Bachelorette': What is Keith Gordon's job?

On the dating show, Keith describes himself as a proud girl dad — but he's also a sales director! According to his LinkedIn profile, he's been the sales director at Amphenol ICC in San Jose, California, since April 2020.

Before that, Keith held various positions at several companies, including II-VI Incorporated, Spirent Communications, Finisar, E2O Communications, and Molex. Keith also received his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Article continues below advertisement

When he's not working, this 62-year-old social butterfly enjoys spending time with his daughters. He has devoted much of his adult life to being a single dad, sharing during the series premiere of The Golden Bachelorette that he split from his wife — and the mother of his daughters — due to her struggles with addiction. Now, as Keith approaches being an empty nester, he's ready to prioritize himself and find love once more!

Article continues below advertisement

Joan gives Keith the first impression rose.

After giving Keith the first impression rose, Joan shares a sweet kiss with him. She soon confesses that he makes her feel safe, highlighting his sincerity, calm demeanor, and teddy bear-like qualities that help her feel grounded. Joan later notes that everything between them feels effortless, and honestly? We think she should just choose him already!

OK, maybe we shouldn't jump the gun — but Keith and Joan really do complement each other well! Both are deeply family-oriented, having dedicated their lives to their kids and ensuring they have the best possible futures.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

But now that their children are grown, Joan and Keith are ready to focus on themselves and open their hearts to someone special. It's amazing how closely Keith and Joan's life experiences mirror each other, making it feel like they were meant to find each other at this stage in their lives!

However, one burning question remains: Will everything fall into place for them? That remains a mystery (for now), but there's no doubt in our minds that these two lovebirds will go somewhere very special together. Catch new episodes of The Golden Bachelorette on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST, only on ABC. Stream the next day on Hulu.