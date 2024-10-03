Charles L. Is Unafraid to Open Up to Joan on 'The Golden Bachelorette' About His Late Wife

It's safe to say at this point that Charles L. is one of the most genuine and kind-hearted men on Joan's season of The Golden Bachelorette. And right now, he should be protected at all costs. That's even more true after he opened up about his late wife again in the Oct. 2 episode. Before and after his group date with Joan, Charles shares details about his wife and how she passed away.

He also approaches Guy, one of the other men who is also after Joan's heart, because Guy is a doctor. Charles still has some lingering questions about his wife's death and after Guy explains his best assumptions, he points out to Charles that he is still grieving his wife, despite her death having happened a few years ago. And it's just another vulnerable moment for fans to see how genuine Charles is.

Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

What happened to Charles L.'s wife on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Charles shares on The Golden Bachelorette that he lost his wife six years ago. He says it was an unexpected brain aneurysm. Because it was such a sudden death and an unexpected loss, Charles still has a lot of questions surrounding what happened. One of his questions is about blood he saw in his wife's mouth when she was found unresponsive on the ground.

Guy explains to Charles that this was likely due to his wife inadvertently biting her tongue when she fell. It brings some unexpected clarity to Charles. And when he opens up about it to Joan afterward, she applauds his vulnerability with her. She lost her own spouse, and she has opened up about it on both The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette. And although Joan is ready to find love again, like Charles, she still feels the pain of losing her spouse.

This isn't the first time Charles has talked about his wife. In another episode, during the senior prom group date, Charles reveals to Joan that, following his wife's death, he found it hard to open up to people. But it was his daughters who brought him out of that dark place. And literally all of The Golden Bachelorette fans are rooting for Charles.

Jesse Palmer says Charles L. is "so sincere."

In an interview with Us Weekly, host Jesse Palmer told the outlet that Charles is "so sincere" and "genuine." He also understands why fans have a soft spot for the dad of two. "I totally get why America has fallen so hard for Charles L.," Jesse said. "He's legendary. I love the guy."

This show is a hate crime against my tear ducts, Charles L. calling his daughter to tell him about prom is WRECKING ME #TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/9dB4vk34Sz — Henry Chang (@t_witlessHen18) September 26, 2024