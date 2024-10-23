Pascal Ibgui Balances Fatherhood and a Career While Pursuing Love on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Since the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette, many viewers were initially put off by Pascal Ibgui's high-maintenance, boujee lifestyle. However, as the season approaches its finale, he has revealed a more emotional and vulnerable side, which has earned him the unwavering support of fans.

With Pascal's hometown date with Joan on the horizon, many viewers are eager to learn more about his family. Here's what we know, including details about Pascal's three kids.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui has three kids.

For those curious, Pascal Ibgui has three kids: Natalie, Maxim, and Sara. His eldest, Natalie, is 32 and a proud dog mom, as well as the mother of a son named Pryce. He frequently makes appearances on her Instagram, as she often shares his time playing hockey.

Following in her salon owner father's footsteps, Natalie refers to herself as a "hair ninja" in her Instagram bio. However, unlike her dad and siblings, she resides in Canada, making it difficult for her to see them often.

Recently, some social media users questioned her relationship with Pascal, noting the scarcity of photos featuring her on his Instagram. In September 2024, Natalie addressed the speculation on TikTok, explaining, "My brother and my sister are way younger than me and they live in Chicago. So they get to see him all the time whereas I see him a couple times a year. That's why I'm not on his Instagram. And to be honest, we don't take, like, a ton of pictures together."

Natalie then took the opportunity to share photos of herself and her son with Pascal to affirm their relationship, stating, "Why would I lie about that? That's, like, the weirdest thing, to pick a random guy off a show, and be, like, 'That's my dad.' That would be weird."

The reality star's second child and only son, Maxim, graduated from high school in 2021. He currently studies at Indiana University where he's enrolled in the Kelley School of Business. He's expected to graduate in 2025. Viewers may remember Maxim from the series premiere of The Golden Bachelorette, where he, along with other contestants' family members, pre-recorded messages.

In his video, Maxim said, "Dad, I just want to say how thrilled I am for you to have been given this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Joan, I can't wait to meet you when my dad brings you back," he said in the pre-recorded video. "One more thing: I promise I won't have any parties at the house this Saturday at 10 p.m. I love you, Dad. Kill it."

Earlier in the episode, Pascal chatted with leading lady Joan Vassos and shared a letter that Maxim had written for him. In the letter, Maxim wrote, "Dear father, as you embark into your new journey, you're going to kick a--. I believe in you. You are the greatest father. Thank you for the advice you have given me. You are my rock, I love you and I hope that Joan will be a good fit for you." The letter ended on a humorous note, signed, "Your difficult son."

Last but not least, Pascal's youngest child is his second daughter, Sara! While there isn’t much information available about her, it appears she grew up playing lacrosse during her school years but stopped after graduating high school.