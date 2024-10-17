Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette 'The Golden Bachelorette' Might Have Just Hinted at Who the Next 'Golden Bachelor' Is One of Joan's men hints that his "journey is just beginning." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 16 2024, 9:31 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Each season of The Bachelorette typically features a leading lady from the most recent season of The Bachelor. Since the same can be said for The Golden Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelor, will the next Golden Bachelor lead come from Joan Vassos's season? It certainly seems possible, and there is no shortage of contenders.

The only trouble is, there are so many men from Joan's season who are deserving of a shot at love themselves, it might be hard for producers to choose one of them. However, it makes the most sense for the next leading man to come from her season, since viewers got to know most of the guys and have come to cherish some of them. We're looking at you, Charles L. But there's another guy from Joan's season of The Golden Bachelorette who might have already hinted at his future in the franchise.

Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Who is the next 'Golden Bachelor' leading man?

Producers of The Golden Bachelorette haven't yet released the name of the man who is set to lead the next Golden Bachelor season. But after The Golden Bachelorette episode ahead of Hometown dates aired, fans are that much closer to learning which of the guys will follow in Gerry Turner's footsteps. Except, let's hope the next relationship from The Golden Bachelor lasts a bit longer than Gerry's did.

So, who could it be? After Jonathan Rone is eliminated during the Oct. 16 Rose ceremony on The Golden Bachelorette, Joan takes it upon herself to walk him out. They even sit down and chat on a bench outside. Jonathan is sad to go, but grateful for the opportunity to open himself up to love again. And that's a sentiment that makes for a solid Golden Bachelor lead if we've ever heard one.

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

Jonathan takes it a step further in the car when he leaves The Bachelor mansion and talks to producers in the backseat. "Maybe my journey is just beginning," Jonathan says. And if he's the next Golden Bachelor, that would certainly be the case. Because of that, and other reasons, fans can see Jonathan as the next Golden Bachelor lead. As of right now, however, almost any of Joan's men could leave The Golden Bachelorette ready to find love and hand out roses in another Bachelor Nation journey.

Will 'The Golden Bachelorette' Season 2 happen?

It didn't take long for viewers to praise The Golden Bachelorette after its series premiere. Likewise, The Golden Bachelor saw tons of positive fan reception when it first premiered on ABC. Because of that, the network was quick to renew the series for another installment and even give it a spinoff.

I don't think Jonathan is going to win... but man put him in the running for Golden Bach#TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/kcv0jqRj4z — Maggie Basta (@maggiepegbasta) October 10, 2024