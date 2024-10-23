Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos Seems To Be Loyal to 'The Bachelor's Traditions on 'The Golden Bachelorette' 'The Golden Bachelorette' has the same rules and dates as other 'Bachelor' franchise shows. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 23 2024, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

There are some things that set The Golden Bachelorette apart from other shows in The Bachelor franchise, but Fantasy Suite dates aren't one of them. The differences do include older contestants and maybe even a lot less drama, but there are some aspects to a show in The Bachelor franchise that you just can't get rid of, lest it would feel like a show that definitely does not belong.

So where does that leave Fantasy Suite dates for The Golden Bachelorette? The first installment of The Golden Bachelor spinoff features one of the women who originally competed on The Golden Bachelor, which is customary for both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. And there are some things that every show in the franchise shares, whether the contestants are senior citizens or seniors in college.



Are there Fantasy Suite dates on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Whatever the Fantasy Suite dates look like on The Golden Bachelorette, the spinoff does indeed have them. The leading lady has to narrow her men down to three eventually. When she does, she is given the chance to have overnight dates with each of them on separate nights. As with other Bachelor franchise shows, the contestants and leading lady of The Golden Bachelorette can do what they want with their overnight dates.

While it's customary, or even expected from fans' points of view, for the leading man or lady to sleep with their contestant on overnight Fantasy Suite dates, it's not a requirement. The male or female lead can just enjoy quality time alone with their final contestants, one-on-one without any cameras. But in most cases, what goes on during Fantasy Suite dates stays in the Fantasy Suite.



That doesn't mean there haven't been times where contestants or leads have spilled the beans. During Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, he was candid with one of his ladies who didn't want him to sleep with anyone else ahead of the proposals in the finale.

"I don't want this to feel like it's all about sex, but this is really a big thing right now for us," Peter said on The Bachelor at the time. "I don't know how else to do this. I'll just be very honest and I won't give any details, but I have been intimate, and I can't lie to you about that."



How many contestants have Fantasy Suite dates?