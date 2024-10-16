Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Kathy From 'The Golden Bachelor' Undergoes Facelift, Has BFF Susan By Her Side "For all of you saying, 'Kathy has done something, she's not telling the truth,' now you know.. I have done something." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 16 2024, 5:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

During the first season of The Golden Bachelor, Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles became fast friends, and it wasn't just because of their likeness to Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, respectively. The BFFs have stayed in touch, despite not winning the golden rose from Gerry Turner, and now Susan is by Kathy's side as she recovers from plastic surgery.

In a video diary posted daily to Instagram, Kathy has been documenting her post-op experience after undergoing a lower face life and CO2 peel and Susan is there to make sure she has a speedy recovery.

Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts

Kathy Swarts had a lower face lift and CO2 peel.

Just like RHOC star Tamra Judge, who underwent a brow life and CO2 laser peel herself in September 2024, Kathy has been sharing her experience with fans on social media. In the Day 1 video, where Kathy can be seen heavily bandaged, she gives her followers an update saying, "It wasn't bad. My ear hurts a little, I'm a little burnt here but it really wasn't bad. In a few days, I am going to be as good as new." Susan also hinted she would be next to go under the knife.

On the second day, Kathy's face was visibly more swollen, due to the CO2 peel, and she admitted that it was hard for her to talk but the pain was not too bad. She was also joined by another Golden Bachelor alum, Nancy Hulkower. In her caption, Kathy also thanked her plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Danyo.

Fans love to see Kathy and Susan's friendship post-'The Golden Bachelor.'

While followers can't wait to see Kathy's transformation once she is fully healed, they are loving the friendship that has blossomed between her and Susan. "Went on the show for a man and came out with best friends," one person wrote before another added, "It’s so heartwarming to think two of my favs ended up BFFs... I would rather have some friendships with gals like you."

