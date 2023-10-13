Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Kathy and Theresa's Feud Takes 'The Golden Bachelor' by Storm (SPOILERS) Episode 3 of 'The Golden Bachelor' sees the drama heat up between Kathy and Theresa. Read on to find out why Kathy thinks Theresa is "boastful." By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 12 2023, Published 9:01 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Golden Bachelor. We didn't expect any drama to arise during The Golden Bachelor, but it has — and we just hope it doesn't take time away from Gerry Turner's journey to find love again! In the third episode, Kathy Swarts ignites a feud with one of her good friends (and early frontrunner), Theresa Nist, and their dispute ends with plenty of tears.

So, what's up with the drama between Kathy and Theresa? Keep scrolling for all the known details. Plus, stick around to find out if the lovely ladies have since rekindled their friendship.

What's the drama between 'Golden Bachelor' contestants Kathy and Theresa?

At the beginning of the third episode, Leslie Fhima revealed she was very nervous the other women would start to get catty — and she was right. The next scene saw Kathy gossiping about Theresa, telling a few other ladies she's envious of the Jersey girl's small figure and jealous that she got a 1-on-1 date with Gerry.

A little while later, Theresa was getting a little paranoid about possibly not receiving a rose. She then started rambling about her 1-on-1 date to Kathy, who wasn't interested in hearing about it again. In a confessional, Kathy made it known that she doesn't like Theresa; she believes Theresa thinks she has this in the bag.

By the time the cocktail party rolled around, Kathy was more and more emotional and insecure. At one point, 65-year-old therapist April Kirkwood addressed the ladies and said some of them should "shut their mouths" and refrain from talking so much about their relationship with Gerry. This comment upset Theresa, so she confronted April.

April told Theresa to talk with Kathy; she then realized April was protecting Kathy, but why? Theresa didn't think they were on bad terms, so she started wondering what Kathy had been saying about her behind her back. Kathy brought the drama up to Gerry, telling him she had a "rough day." She also urged him not to make a big mistake and cut out the bad energy. He offered her a rose, and after she showed it off, Theresa pulled Kathy for a chat.

Theresa said she was surprised by April's comment, but Kathy wasn't going to back down. She pointed out that while the New Jersey native has a great connection with Gerry, she (Theresa) made her (Kathy) feel awful and like she has no chance with the 72-year-old leading man. Theresa started to cry, but Kathy wasn't having any of it, so she told Theresa to stop and take accountability for her words and actions.

Kathy left, and Theresa headed to her bedroom to cry. She felt horrible, claiming that she didn't want any of the other women to feel terrible about their respective connections with Gerry. Eventually, Faith Martin left the room to comfort Theresa — she said Theresa wasn't boastful, adding that there was never an evil intent.

Soon enough, Gerry went to comfort Theresa, who told him that the other women thought she'd been boasting about their connection. He was surprised to learn she was the person Kathy was hinting at earlier, but he told Theresa to let it go if she didn't think she'd been bragging.

Theresa did just that and even apologized to Kathy at the rose ceremony. She said she wanted to be good friends with Kathy again, but sadly, the feeling didn't seem mutual, especially after Theresa told Kathy that Gerry comforted her in her bedroom. That angered Kathy, who claimed Theresa's either "dumb as a rock" or knew what she was doing.

Wait, are Kathy and Theresa friends now?