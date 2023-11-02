Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Bring on the Drama — 'The Golden Bachelor' Will Have Its Very Own "Women Tell All" Special In a shocking turn of events, the eliminated 'Golden Bachelor' contestants are reuniting for a "Women Tell All" episode. Here's what we know so far. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 2 2023, Published 3:47 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The Gist: Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor is quickly coming to an end.

The eliminated contestants are reuniting to discuss Gerry's season for a "Women Tell All" episode.

"Women Tell All" will air on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Gerry Turner's reign as the first-ever Golden Bachelor is coming to an end, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The golden era installment of the beloved reality TV romance franchise has been so lovely to watch, and we never want it to end — but sadly, the end is near.

However, with the finale quickly approaching, there are plenty of other segments for fans to look forward to, including the "Women Tell All" episode. Yes, you read that right: The Golden Bachelor is having a "Women Tell All" special!

Source: ABC

'The Golden Bachelor' will have a "Women Tell All" episode.

On Nov. 1, 2023, ABC finally shared the details regarding the rest of the Golden Bachelor season! With that said, mark your calendars because the "Women Tell All" episode airs on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

For those curious, the Fantasy Suites come next, followed by a week off for Thanksgiving, and then a two-hour finale on Thursday, Nov. 30 (it's safe to assume an "After the Final Rose" special will accompany the finale).

As of this writing, there are little to no spoilers on the internet about the Golden Bachelor's first-ever "Women Tell All" special. Nevertheless, viewers can expect the episode to follow the traditional reality TV reunion in that it reunites the cast to discuss the season's drama.

Looking back on Gerry's journey to find love, we can't help but realize there wasn't too much drama. The only instance we can think of is the short-lived feud between Theresa Nist and Kathy Swarts. Other than that, the women seemed to get along just fine in the Bachelor mansion — and the leading man agrees!

Gerry revealed the 'Golden Bachelor' ladies developed meaningful friendships.

In September 2023, the retired restauranter spoke with People and confirmed that the ladies got along very well. "In general, they were very supportive of each other," Gerry said. "It was remarkably problem-free. It was literally after the first or second rose ceremony that they made a comment that they've already made plans for an annual reunion."

Source: ABC