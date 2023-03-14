Bachelor Season 27: When Was the 'Women Tell All' Special Filmed? Here's the Scoop

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on The Bachelor Season 27. Folks, it’s coming down to the wire. Season 27 of The Bachelor is almost complete, with Zach Shallcross heading into the final stretch of his journey with his three remaining ladies, Kaity Biggar, Gabi Elnicki, and Ariel Frenkel. However, before we see how Zach’s search for love comes to an end, it’s standard practice for the previously eliminated ladies to recall the events of the season. The special that you know and love is the "Women Tell All."

As Bachelor Nation is prepared to watch Zach come face-to-face with the majority of his ex-girlfriends for the first time since filming, everyone is prepared for the drama to unfold. Not to mention, folks are wondering when filming for the special actually took place. Here’s what we know.

When was the 'Bachelor' Season 27 "Women Tell All" filmed?

In the age where Reality Steve is king for spoilers and tea on all things Bachelor-related and beyond, we've looked to him for the details surrounding the "Women Tell All" filming date. And according to the spoiler guru, the special was filmed on Feb. 24, 2023.

RS has been great with giving fans a comprehensive breakdown of the events that took place during Season 27, including where dates were filmed, eliminations, beefs, and more.

In a sneak peek of the "Women Tell All," the gloves came off. Kat Izzo attempted to confront Brooklyn Willie for “belittling” her, and Brooklyn fired back saying “if the shoe fits, lace that b—h up right on up.”

Kylee Russell said to Christina Mandrell that she doesn’t want her to “manipulate her words.” Not to mention, a number of the ladies confronted Zach about their breakups, including Charity Lawson.

