Read at Your Own Risk: Spoilers for the Rest of Zach's Season By Allison Hunt Feb. 27 2023, Published 8:55 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor. Time flies when you're having fun — and falling in love. Like, we truly mean it this time because It actually feels like Zach's season of The Bachelor flew by. Can you guys believe that we are already halfway through the season? And Zach is definitely not playing around on finding his future wife because he was been out here eliminated girlies left and right.

At the end of Week 5, we were left with nine very sad women who didn't get to spend time with Zach because he had Covid... although there was a rumor that the footage of Zach being in quarantine was actually shot in LA. Very sus. Still, the later fact makes this week all that more important since both hometowns and fantasy suites are mere weeks away. So when are hometowns and fantasy suite dates exactly? Let's find out!

When are 'The Bachelor' hometown and fantasy suite dates?

After Week 5 in London, we have nine women left! And resident guru Reality Steve has confirmed that Week 6 (airing on Feb. 27, the date this article was originally published) takes place in Estonia. Reality Steve has also said that at the end of Week 6, we are left with seven women.

(SPOILER): Zach on a 1-on-1 date today in Budapest, Hungary with Kaitlyn (Kaity) Biggar at Fisherman’s Bastion. pic.twitter.com/RRKhUFOHlX — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 26, 2022

Week 7 (airing March 7) takes place in Budapest, Hungary, per Reality Steve, with with Kaity getting a second one—on—one and Brooklyn getting one as well. Brooklyn ends up being sent home during the date, as well as Katherine Izzo and Greer Blitzer during the rose ceremony.

Hometown Dates!

Week 8 (airing on March 13) is hometown dates with the final four ladies: Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson, and Kaity Biggar. Gabi's date took Zach to Vermont. Ariel's date took place in New York CITY. Charity's date takes place in Columbus, GA. Kaity's date takes place in Austin, TX, where Zach currently lives. At the end of the week, Charity was sent home.

Fantasy Suite Dates!

The big fantasy suites dates happen Week 9 of filming. As far as we know, March 20 will be the airing date since there hasn't been an announcement about a two-week hiatus or anything like that. The fantasy suite dates took place in Krabi, Thailand. Ariel was eliminated at the rose ceremony, with it being filmed some time around Nov. 14, 2022.

Who does Zach get engaged too?

With Ariel being eliminated after fantasy suites, that leaves Gabi and Kaity. And the winner is... according to Reality Steve, of course... Kaity!