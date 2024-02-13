Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Maria Georgas Threatens to Leave Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' After Drama Overload (SPOILERS) "I just wanna go home. I hate this. I don't care, give someone else my rose. I really don't care. I'll tell Joey right now I'm leaving," Maria shares. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 12 2024, Published 10:01 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 28, Episode 4 of The Bachelor. Season 28 of The Bachelor is jet-setting abroad in search of romance, but brace yourselves because the petty drama is hitching a ride too. Despite the breathtaking landscape of Malta promising a fresh start for everyone, Sydney Gordon is bringing her feud with Maria Georgas along for the international adventure.

However, things take a turn during an awkward 2-on-1 date, where Joey Graziadei puts the petty squabbles to rest. In the end, Sydney gets the boot from the show, leaving a few jaws on the floor, including Lea Cayanan's. As if that isn't enough, Maria catches wind of Lea's not-so-hidden distaste, leading to tears and threats to leave the show. Now, you must be itching to know what unfolds next in this rollercoaster of love and drama: Does Maria end up going home? Keep reading to find out!

Source: ABC

So, does Maria go home on 'The Bachelor'?

Unfortunately, the Feb. 12, 2024, episode leaves us hanging off the edge of our seats, wondering if Maria's journey has come to an end. But fear not, Bachelor fanatics! We don't have to twiddle our thumbs for too long because an all-new episode airs tomorrow, February 13, bringing us the closure we crave faster than you can say "rose ceremony."

Now, let's play detective! Considering the hints, it's a safe bet that Maria isn't saying goodbye to the tennis player just yet. Remember, after Joey bids Sydney farewell on the cringe-worthy 2-on-1 date, he gives Maria a rose. So, before the rose ceremony even begins, Maria's already secured her spot in the next round of this wild love journey.

Lea adds fuel to the fire when she notices everyone cozying up to Maria.

But hold on because, as we all know, where there's safety, there's bound to be jealousy brewing! Enter Lea, stirring the pot at the cocktail party. She's miffed that none of the other girls are shedding tears for her bestie Sydney, also stating that she's not thrilled with the friendliness everyone is extending to Maria.

Source: ABC

Lea's frustration reaches boiling point over Madina's apparent change of heart. She's totally baffled by the 31-year-old therapist's cordial attitude toward Maria, especially since this not-so-dramatic storyline started over a comment Maria made about Madina's age.

Lea confronts Madina, expressing confusion and frustration about Madina's journey navigation skills. She even points out Madina's flip-flopping friendship vibes from Sydney to Maria. But Madina isn't having any of it, firing back that she doesn't owe anyone an explanation for how she navigates this crazy journey. She also makes it crystal clear that she's not about to be mean to Maria just to satisfy someone else's narrative.

Maria is dancing in the kitchen minding her business & you’re talking about her on a couch … but you’re not the drama ? #thebachelor #bachelor #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/ecFJzRCNaF — Hannah Cole † (@hannahxcole) February 6, 2024

As the uneventful verbal sparring ends in a draw, Maria makes her presence known. Madina spills the tea on the latest drama, and Maria can't help but wonder why she's become the resident villain. Maria gets teary-eyed, expressing how upset she is that Madina being nice to her is causing a ruckus.